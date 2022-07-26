ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: White House Summit on the Future of COVID-19 Vaccines

By The Hill
 2 days ago

The White House on Tuesday morning is slated to hold a summit on the future of COVID-19 vaccines.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

