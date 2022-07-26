Watch live: White House Summit on the Future of COVID-19 Vaccines
The White House on Tuesday morning is slated to hold a summit on the future of COVID-19 vaccines.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The White House on Tuesday morning is slated to hold a summit on the future of COVID-19 vaccines.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.https://thehill.com/
Comments / 0