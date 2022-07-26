LCNB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) _ LCNB Corp. (LCNB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.6 million.

The Lebanon, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share.

The holding company for LCNB National Bank posted revenue of $19.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LCNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LCNB