Harford County, MD

Joppa dad going house hunting with $27,792 Racetrax prize

By Chris Montcalmo
 2 days ago
JOPPA, MD—An avid Racetrax and Keno player, Pensione LaFalaise visits his nearby Maryland Lottery retailer often to pursue his fun hobby.

He won $7,000 playing Racetrax in the past, the Joppa man told officials, and he gave the entire prize to his wife. With this big win, however, there’s a much larger prize at stake because he won $27,792.20 via Racetrax .

The 57-year-old found his windfall last week at Edgewood Amoco BP located at 2201 Pulaski Highway.

Although excited, Pensione stayed calm about his good fortune while his wife immediately leaped for joy, exclaiming, “New house!” The lucky winner took his cue from that and says that he plans to use his prize as a down payment on a second home.

When not playing Maryland Lottery games, the Harford County resident can be found at the auto mechanic shop he has owned for 16 years and plans to pass on to his son in the future.

Sharing in the fun of his big win is Edgewood Amoco BP. The Harford County Lottery retailer will receive a $277.92 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for its role in selling a winning Racetrax ticket of $10,000 or more. The bonus is equal to 1% of the prize.

