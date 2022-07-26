ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Medical examiner, lead investigator questioned in Victoria Martens trial

By Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YFvAf_0gtCZmHB00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors appear to be wrapping up their case against Fabian Gonzales, as an medical investigator and the lead detective on the Martens murder case took the stand Tuesday in the trial of Fabian Gonzales. Now in its tenth day of testimony, the trial is expected to last through the end of the week. Jurors could begin deliberating the case by Thursday or Friday.

Victoria Martens was killed on August 23, 2016. Prosecutors argue that Gonzales, who was dating Victoria’s mom Michelle, put Victoria in a dangerous situation that eventually lead to her death. Gonzales is also accused of helping his cousin, Jessica Kelley, dismember Victoria and clean the crime scene in an attempt to conceal the 10-year-old girl’s death.

Day 9: APD detective details reinvestigation into Victoria Martens case

Dr. Rebecca Asch-Kendrick conducted the autopsy of the 10-year-old girl, who was killed in August 2016. Tuesday she walked the jury through the injuries found on Victoria’s body. Dr. Asch-Kendrick confirmed that Victoria was killed by manual strangulation and her body was dismembered and lit on fire after her death.

There had been questions about whether Victoria was sexually assaulted. The doctor says it’s difficult to know for sure, but the injuries were not consistent with that type of crime.

Prosecutor: “There were some questions on cross [examination], on anal tearing that we heard. The doctor in the original autopsy reports there was a finding that those tears could have been consistent with a sexual assault. Do know the opinion on those tears today?”

Dr. Asch-Kendrick: “So, they could have been, but there are other explanations for those injuries as well.”

Fabian Gonzales was originally charged with murder and sexual assault after the girl’s murder in 2016. Those charges were dropped two years later after new evidence came to light, including cell phone GPS records indicatnig that Gonzales and Martens weren’t home when Victoria was killed. Today, Gonzales faces one count of reckless child abuse resulting in death, seven counts of tampering with evidence, and one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

While Gonzales did not murder Victoria, prosecutors are trying to prove that he tried to conceal the crime by helping clean up the scene. Dr. Asch-Kendrick confirmed that Victoria’s arms, heart, and part of her liver and sternum were removed from her body. She also confirmed there was an effort to amputated one of Victoria’s legs after she was already dead.

Injuries to the child’s face were consistent with a hand being pushed against her mouth. The doctor also said Victoria had a blunt injury on top of her skull.

In conducting the autopsy, doctors were unable to use blood for a toxicology test because there wasn’t enough blood to collect. Instead, doctors used part of Victoria’s liver to test for drugs and alcohol. The results of the toxicology reports showed Victoria didn’t have drugs or alcohol in her system.

When asked how long it would take to kill and then dismember someone, Dr. Asch-Kendrick says it depends on the skill level. She says the suspect or suspects in this particular case did not appear to be skillfull.

Case detective faces cross-examination from Gonzales’ defense

Retired detective Richard Lewis also took to the stand Tuesday to finish his testimony for the prosecution. Lewis, in part, explained to the jury what made this investigation so difficult. He highlighted two elements, including less-than forthcoming informational interviews and the crime scene cleanup.

“Everyone is hesitant to talk to us, people in this investigation have minimized their involvement, people want to stay out of it whether they’re witnesses, or suspects, or family members,” Lewis said. “But I think the main thing was the tampering with the scene, the scene clean-up, that has completely scuttled the entire investigation.”

Shortly after a lunch break, the detective faced hours of cross-examination from Gonzales’ attorney Stephen Aarons, who attempted to highlight a lack of evidence connecting Gonzales to the crime scene. Gonzales’ DNA wasn’t found on Victoria’s body, and Victoria’s DNA wasn’t found on Fabian’s body.

While prosecutors have tried to paint Fabian Gonzales as a drug user, defense attorneys tried to counter the narrative by highlighting a lack of physical evidence. Although Jessica Kelley tested positive for meth use and testified to smoking meth with Fabian Gonzales, Aarons noted that detectives never found meth on the crime scene or in any of the suspects possession.

Stephen Aarons / Defense Attorney: “In these past five years, you haven’t located anyone that was selling [drugs] to Fabian?”

Lewis: “Just his brother Steven, who supplied him with marijuana.”

Prosecutors believe an unknown man strangled Victoria to death. Meanwhile, the defense argues that Fabian had nothing to do with Victoria’s death or the crime scene clean-up. It’s accusing Jessica Kelley of being the sole person responsible for killing and dismembering Victoria.

Aarons attempted to seize on this point Lewis also elaborated on the interviews he held with with Fabian Gonzales and Jessica Kelley’s family members. He believes Gonzales and others know more about the case than are willing to say.

In cross-examination, Aarons tried to continually place the focus on Jessica Kelley for Victoria’s death. Aarons asked Lewis, “your opinion is [Kelley] know who the man or men were [who killed Victoria.]”

“I don’t have anything to firmly base that on, but yes, I believe people involved in this know who this is [who killed Victoria,]” Lewis said.

He elaborated further about “people involved” knowing more. Specifically speaking of Fabian Gonzales, Lewis said he believes Gonzales knows who is response for Victoria’s murder.

Stephen Aarons / Defense Attorney: “What I’m asking you is, today, as you take the stand, aren’t you perplexed … if Fabian didn’t know this unknown man, why he didn’t just leave [the crime scene]?”

Lewis: “So the hypothetical [you’re asking] to me is, ‘if the defendant didn’t know this man, why didn’t he just leave?’ … at what point in the incident [are you suggesting that Fabian Gonzales leave the crime scene]?”

Aarons: “Well, at the point that he finds out there’s a dead body, that somebody else killed this little kid. Didn’t you think he would just leave, unless he knew this man?”

Lewis: “I’ve never thought about it. I think, as we sit here today, based on my investigation, I think [Gonzales] was involved and I think he does know who it is, and I think that’s why he helped clean up.”

Gonzales’ lead attorney Stephen Aarons said Monday they still haven’t decided if Gonzales will take the stand in his own trial. If convicted of the child abuse charge, Gonzales faces us to life in prison. 2nd Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos is overseeing the trial.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 5

Elaine Baca
2d ago

Why haven't investigators forced the defendants to tell who the unknown defendant is whose DNA was found on the body????

Reply(4)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Defense calls witnesses in Fabian Gonzales, Victoria Martens trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a COVID-positive test threatened to delay or stop Fabian Gonzales’ trial in the 2016 killing of Victoria Martens, proceedings continued Thursday with Gonzales appearing remotely. Meanwhile, his defense presented nearly its entire case as it ramps up to call Victoria’s mother, Michelle Martens to the stand Friday. Gonzales tested positive for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Police: Disagreement led to 1-year-old’s abduction

Editor’s note: A prior version of this story mistakenly cited Albuquerque Police (APD) as having involvement in this case. New Mexico State Police was the lead agency involved. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned more about what led to the abduction of a 1-year-old in Albuquerque Wednesday that prompted an Amber Alert. According to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Fabian Gonzales trial, Deadly shooting, Storms and flood risks, Less oversight, Film and TV academy

Wednesday’s Top Stories “We have to do something about that”: Coronado Park closing Golden Pride location forced to close after copper theft La Cueva sophomore makes USA baseball training camp roster APD finds man shot to death in hotel parking lot Albuquerque mom charged after toddler found roaming street 170-carat pink diamond found in Angola […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police identify body pulled from arroyo

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department says the body of 37-year-old Wilfredo Flores-Diaz was recovered from rushing water earlier this week. First responders pulled Flores-Diaz from an arroyo at Kachina Ridge and Shalako Way Monday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene. While authorities have identified Flores-Diaz, the Office of the […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD detective details reinvestigation into Victoria Martens case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As prosecutors are expected to wrap arguments for their case against Fabian Gonzales in the 2016 killing of Victoria Martens, a former cold case detective took the stand Monday, giving a detailed description of the reinvestigation into the 10-year old girl’s murder. Detective Rich Lewis’ work is credited for leading to a complete […]
KRQE News 13

Motion to dismiss charges against two MDC officers denied

The case against Keith Brandon and Jonathan Sandoval, the two Metropolitan Detention Center officers charged in the death of an inmate will move forward after attorneys for the two MDC officers asked a judge to dismiss the charges against them. Brandon and Sandoval are charged with involuntary manslaughter after the death of inmate Vicente Villela […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police Department launches cold case podcast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched a podcast, and one of its missions is to focus on solving cold cases. The first case they’re featuring is that of 71-year-old Agnes Tybo who was murdered at the Sundowner Motel along Central in November 1983. Cold case detective Liz Thompson talked about the evidence […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Lewis
KRQE News 13

Repeat Walgreens shoplifter arrested day after plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Taos man police say has been habitually robbing the same Albuquerque Walgreens. Alejandro Lujan-House, 29, was released from the Metro Detention Center on Monday, July 25, after taking a plea deal on shoplifting charges. Lujan-House was arrested the following day for shoplifting two more […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

1 dead after SWAT standoff in the East Mountains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 12-hour standoff in the East Mountains has turned deadly. It started with reports of a man shooting at two people who were riding an ATV in the area. Neighbors did not want to go on camera but they said from 8 p.m. Tuesday night until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, they could […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Trial continues, Remembering fallen Lieutenant, Flood watch, Dry river, New Zozobra voice

Thursday’s Top Stories International District business owner fed up with homeless trespassers Albuquerque man faces up to 358 years in prison Albuquerque business needs help finding stolen food trailer Artifacts returned to Mexico from Albuquerque Museum Kim threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S. Korea JetBlue to buy Spirit in $3.8 billion deal […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Murder#Medical Examiner#Violent Crime
cibolacitizen.com

A Plot to Attack Grants

GRANTS, N.M. – A Santa Fe, New Mexico, man with no apparent ties to Grants, N.M. allegedly made threats which were concerning enough to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office that they alerted Grants Police Department to the potential threat. Grants City Hall went under lockdown for a short period of time and businesses were warned about the threat.
GRANTS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police Department has joined TikTok

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s police department has joined the millions of would-be stars, influencers, and content creators on TikTok. Are you going to follow them? The account is relatively new. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) announced the account on Wednesday. They say it’s part of a broader effort to recruit new staff. “To reach […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque mom charged after toddler found roaming street

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mom is facing charges after her toddler was found roaming the streets at 4 a.m. Early Sunday morning, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a three-year-old boy walking in the middle of the street near Arenal and the river. A neighbor was able to point deputies to his […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Shooting in northeast Albuquerque leaves one dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting in northeast Albuquerque. Tuesday night APD responded to shots fired on the 400 block of Rhode Island St., near Copper Ave. and Rhode Island St. Officials say when officers arrived they would find a vehicle that had been shot up. “Right next to the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New details on man accused of arson at Santa Fe Plaza

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned more about Joseph Duran, the man suspected of arson at a historic building in the Santa Fe Plaza. Police arrested Duran Tuesday after officers found him on the roof of La Casa Sena early Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, a hotel maintenance worker told officers […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD finds man shot to death in hotel parking lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating how a man ended up shot to death outside an Albuquerque hotel. On Tuesday, employees of the Marriott Pyramid off I-25 and Paseo called the police just after 4 p.m. Officers arrived to find the man dead in the parking lot. They are working to identify him and determine […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy