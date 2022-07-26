Commvault: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) _ Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.5 million.

The Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $198 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVLT