Franklin Electric: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) _ Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $59.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.26.

The water and fuel pumping systems company posted revenue of $551.1 million in the period.

Franklin Electric expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.15 billion.

