PGT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH VENICE, Fla. (AP) _ PGT Inc. (PGTI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $36.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Venice, Florida-based company said it had profit of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The maker of windows and doors posted revenue of $406.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $364.8 million.

PGT expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion.

