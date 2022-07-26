ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

A Dallas-area inferno damages 26 homes, with 9 a ‘total loss’

By CNN Newsource
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat started as a grass fire in suburban Dallas turned into a devastating blaze, torching 10 to 20 acres and damaging more than two dozen homes, officials said. The fire ripped through a neighborhood of Balch Springs Monday,...

