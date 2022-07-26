ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Watsco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) _ Watsco Inc. (WSO.B) on Tuesday reported profit of $192.6 million in its second quarter.

The Coconut Grove, Florida-based company said it had profit of $4.93 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSO.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSO.B

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy