Watsco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) _ Watsco Inc. (WSO.B) on Tuesday reported profit of $192.6 million in its second quarter.

The Coconut Grove, Florida-based company said it had profit of $4.93 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period.

