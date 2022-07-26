Kimberly-Clark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $437 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue posted revenue of $5.06 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.99 billion.

Kimberly-Clark expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.60 to $6 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMB