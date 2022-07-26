ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CTS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
LISLE, Ill. (AP) _ CTS Corp. (CTS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $12.6 million.

The Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 62 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $145 million in the period.

CTS expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $570 million to $600 million.

