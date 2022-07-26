Kyler Murray will reportedly default $230m contract if he does not study film

Kyler Murray was named NFL offensive rookie of the year in 2019.

Kyler Murray’s new contract extension reportedly contains a clause that requires the quarterback to study film for at least four hours a week during the season.

The news was first reported by NFL Network. A source who has seen the contract subsequently confirmed the story to ESPN.

Contracts are about give-and-take. One example from #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract: There is an addendum that requires 4 hours of “independent study” per game week. It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray. pic.twitter.com/VqrkvoBQLJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022

Murray, the No 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, signed the five-year, $230m extension with the Arizona Cardinals last week. According to ESPN, if he fails to study the required amount of film he will “be deemed to be in default” of his contract. The clause is active from the start of this season through to 2028.

The contract requires the 24-year-old to study “material provided to him by the Club in order to prepare for the Club’s next upcoming game.” Time spent in mandatory team meetings does not count towards his four hours and he must “personally study the provided material in good faith.”

The clause also says Murray will not be credited if he fails to pay attention to the film while it plays on his tablet, or if he plays video games, surfs the internet or watches TV during study sessions.

Teams regularly insert clauses into players’ contracts requiring them to reach certain weight or fitness goals. However, it is believed that the film clause in Murray’s contract is the first of its kind.

Murray has been far from a failure in his first three seasons in Arizona. He has been named to the Pro Bowl twice, was NFL offensive rookie of the year in 2019 and helped guide his team to the playoffs last season.

However, the Cardinals lost four of their final five regular season games in 2021, and it was reported that Arizona wanted Murray to work on his maturity and leadership. In a New York Times profile in December 2021, Murray admitted he did not spend huge amounts of time in the film room.

“I think I was blessed with the cognitive skills to just go out there and just see it before it happens,” Murray told the Times. “I’m not one of those guys that’s going to sit there and kill myself watching film. I don’t sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much.”

In February, the quarterback released a statement on social media in which he said: “Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better.”