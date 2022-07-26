ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyler Murray will reportedly default $230m contract if he does not study film

By Guardian sport
 2 days ago
Kyler Murray was named NFL offensive rookie of the year in 2019.

Kyler Murray’s new contract extension reportedly contains a clause that requires the quarterback to study film for at least four hours a week during the season.

The news was first reported by NFL Network. A source who has seen the contract subsequently confirmed the story to ESPN.

Murray, the No 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, signed the five-year, $230m extension with the Arizona Cardinals last week. According to ESPN, if he fails to study the required amount of film he will “be deemed to be in default” of his contract. The clause is active from the start of this season through to 2028.

The contract requires the 24-year-old to study “material provided to him by the Club in order to prepare for the Club’s next upcoming game.” Time spent in mandatory team meetings does not count towards his four hours and he must “personally study the provided material in good faith.”

The clause also says Murray will not be credited if he fails to pay attention to the film while it plays on his tablet, or if he plays video games, surfs the internet or watches TV during study sessions.

Teams regularly insert clauses into players’ contracts requiring them to reach certain weight or fitness goals. However, it is believed that the film clause in Murray’s contract is the first of its kind.

Murray has been far from a failure in his first three seasons in Arizona. He has been named to the Pro Bowl twice, was NFL offensive rookie of the year in 2019 and helped guide his team to the playoffs last season.

However, the Cardinals lost four of their final five regular season games in 2021, and it was reported that Arizona wanted Murray to work on his maturity and leadership. In a New York Times profile in December 2021, Murray admitted he did not spend huge amounts of time in the film room.

“I think I was blessed with the cognitive skills to just go out there and just see it before it happens,” Murray told the Times. “I’m not one of those guys that’s going to sit there and kill myself watching film. I don’t sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much.”

In February, the quarterback released a statement on social media in which he said: “Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better.”

Roscoe Rulzon
2d ago

No surprise about the clause. Most of these pro athletes never had to do any “homework” while in school. The had tutors that did that for them.

Lou 9
2d ago

This is absurd. If you want to be paid like your an elite quarterback you shouldn't have to be bribed to do your job, which a big part of that is studying film.

The Last Black Man in Missouri
1d ago

Study film idiot…staying back in the pocket then running wild isn’t going to keep you in the NFL very long. You can only get hit so many times…Learn to read defenses - from the pocket!

Related
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

Rookie NFL Quarterback Admits He Regrets His College Choice

However, in a comment to reporters this week, he suggested he would have liked to play elsewhere. Corral's admission came as he was being asked about having to compete with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold for starting reps. Corral said he would have liked to compete for a starting role...
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals To Kyler Murray: You’re Immature And Unprofessional

The Arizona Cardinals made Kyler Murray the second highest-paid QB in NFL history on July 21. The $230.5 million, 5-year contract extension puts Murray second to Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers in annual salary at $46.1 million per year. Despite Arizona’s sizable investment in Murray and their future, the Cardinals don’t think much of Murray’s professionalism or maturity.
FanSided

Cowboys should rush to sign this wide receiver with Julio Jones in Tampa

The Dallas Cowboys watched as Julio Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They should make a run at one of the top wide receivers available in free agency. Just as players began reporting for training camp this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed that they are still all-in for another run to the Super Bowl. On Tuesday, July 26, the Buccaneers signed former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract. That gives Tom Brady a receiving corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jones.
Complex

Jim Harbaugh and Wife Willing to Raise Baby If Michigan Players or Staff Experience Unplanned Pregnancy

Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh reiterated his stance on abortion rights last week during an anti-choice fundraising event that took place in Plymouth, Michigan. “I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born,” Harbaugh said at the Plymouth Right to Life event, per ESPN. “I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drive these beliefs in me.”
