Watch: Ukrainian Mountain Assault Brigade Strikes Russian Unit

Ukrainian soldiers reportedly wiped out a Russian unit in an attempt to break through their defenses.

The 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces said Friday: "We want to show you the joint work of the 108th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade and the 109th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, which stopped the enemy while trying to break through our defenses."

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also confirmed that "mountain attack aircraft stopped the enemy trying to break through our defenses."

Troops of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade said July 22, 2022, they launched an assault on Russian positions near Siversk in the Donbas region of Ukraine. @10brygada/Zenger

Zenger News contacted the Assault Brigade for further comment, as well as the Russian Ministry of Defense, but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is calling a "special military operation." Tuesday marks the 153rd day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and July 26, Russia had lost about 39,870 personnel, 1,737 tanks, 3,959 armored combat vehicles, 880 artillery units, 258 multiple launch rocket systems, 117 air defense systems, 222 warplanes, 189 helicopters, 722 drones, 174 cruise missiles, 15 warships, 2,835 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 75 units of special equipment.

Russia has claimed that its casualties have been much lower, but provides infrequent updates on its latest figures.

Other developments in the Russia-Ukraine war:

Ukraine has said that it hopes to begin exporting grain again via its ports in the coming days.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of "barbarism" after the port of Odesa, on the Black Sea, was hit by a missile.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he expects both Ukraine and Russia to uphold the recently signed grain export agreement.

Russian energy company Gazprom has said that it will once again cut gas supplies to the EU through its main pipeline beginning Wednesday. It has attributed the move to maintenance work.

Zelensky has called on Europe to hit back against Russia's "gas war."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that his country's primary goal is to topple the Ukrainian government.

Ukraine said Monday that it has destroyed 50 Russian ammunition depots using U.S.-supplied HIMARS light multiple rocket launchers.

The Ukrainian authorities have credited the systems, which were delivered in late June, with having helped them turn the war in their favor by helping them to undermine Russian logistics and slow down the invader's offensive ability.

Two American citizens who were recently killed in Ukraine have been named as Luke Lucyszyn and Bryan Young. They were killed when they were ambushed by a Russian tank on July 18, according to their Ukrainian commander, Ruslan Miroshnichenko.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News.