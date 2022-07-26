ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Watch: Ukrainian Mountain Assault Brigade Strikes Russian Unit

By Lee Bullen, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

Ukrainian soldiers reportedly wiped out a Russian unit in an attempt to break through their defenses.

The 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces said Friday: "We want to show you the joint work of the 108th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade and the 109th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, which stopped the enemy while trying to break through our defenses."

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also confirmed that "mountain attack aircraft stopped the enemy trying to break through our defenses."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ibfcl_0gtCXeHn00
Troops of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade said July 22, 2022, they launched an assault on Russian positions near Siversk in the Donbas region of Ukraine. @10brygada/Zenger

Zenger News contacted the Assault Brigade for further comment, as well as the Russian Ministry of Defense, but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is calling a "special military operation." Tuesday marks the 153rd day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and July 26, Russia had lost about 39,870 personnel, 1,737 tanks, 3,959 armored combat vehicles, 880 artillery units, 258 multiple launch rocket systems, 117 air defense systems, 222 warplanes, 189 helicopters, 722 drones, 174 cruise missiles, 15 warships, 2,835 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 75 units of special equipment.

Russia has claimed that its casualties have been much lower, but provides infrequent updates on its latest figures.

Other developments in the Russia-Ukraine war:

Ukraine has said that it hopes to begin exporting grain again via its ports in the coming days.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of "barbarism" after the port of Odesa, on the Black Sea, was hit by a missile.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he expects both Ukraine and Russia to uphold the recently signed grain export agreement.

Russian energy company Gazprom has said that it will once again cut gas supplies to the EU through its main pipeline beginning Wednesday. It has attributed the move to maintenance work.

Zelensky has called on Europe to hit back against Russia's "gas war."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that his country's primary goal is to topple the Ukrainian government.

Ukraine said Monday that it has destroyed 50 Russian ammunition depots using U.S.-supplied HIMARS light multiple rocket launchers.

The Ukrainian authorities have credited the systems, which were delivered in late June, with having helped them turn the war in their favor by helping them to undermine Russian logistics and slow down the invader's offensive ability.

Two American citizens who were recently killed in Ukraine have been named as Luke Lucyszyn and Bryan Young. They were killed when they were ambushed by a Russian tank on July 18, according to their Ukrainian commander, Ruslan Miroshnichenko.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News.

Comments / 11

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Watch: Ukrainian Troops Blitz Column of Russian Tanks

Ukrainian soldiers blitzed a column of Russian tanks in rural Luhansk, as images released by Ukrainian military officials show. The 24th Mechanized Brigade, named after King Danylo, of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said they carried out the attack in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk Oblast. The Ukrainian brigade said...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
Indy100

Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him

An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Gazprom#European Union#Ukrainian#Russian#Zenger News#The Assault Brigade#Kremlin
International Business Times

Putin May Face War In Russia As Volunteer Chechen Battalion Plans Attack

A group of volunteer Chechen fighters is reportedly planning an offensive against Moscow amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine, the force’s spokesman said. Islam Belokiev, spokesman for the Chechen fighting force Sheikh Mansur Battalion, said the group is preparing to launch a second offensive against...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
919M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy