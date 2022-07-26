ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Hilton Head Island metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 14 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#14. Garnett, SC

- 1-year price change: +$12,453 (+12.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$29,051 (+33.3%)

- Typical home value: $116,302 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Ridgeland, SC

- 1-year price change: +$36,594 (+13.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$88,118 (+41.3%)

- Typical home value: $301,246 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Hardeeville, SC

- 1-year price change: +$38,148 (+17.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$76,103 (+41.5%)

- Typical home value: $259,299 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Seabrook, SC

- 1-year price change: +$58,298 (+23.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$99,204 (+46.8%)

- Typical home value: $311,078 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Port Royal, SC

- 1-year price change: +$63,794 (+28.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$128,872 (+81.2%)

- Typical home value: $287,577 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Laurel Bay, SC

- 1-year price change: +$67,590 (+33.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$115,374 (+74.6%)

- Typical home value: $270,085 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Shell Point, SC

- 1-year price change: +$73,580 (+30.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$119,886 (+62.1%)

- Typical home value: $312,873 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Beaufort, SC

- 1-year price change: +$79,854 (+30.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$134,269 (+63.7%)

- Typical home value: $345,188 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Burton, SC

- 1-year price change: +$79,984 (+32.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$128,480 (+64.1%)

- Typical home value: $329,024 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Bluffton, SC

- 1-year price change: +$125,985 (+37.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$188,551 (+68.7%)

- Typical home value: $463,177 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Saint Helena Island, SC

- 1-year price change: +$134,364 (+43.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$179,986 (+69.0%)

- Typical home value: $440,933 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Okatie, SC

- 1-year price change: +$171,322 (+36.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$247,166 (+63.1%)

- Typical home value: $638,747 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Hilton Head Island, SC

- 1-year price change: +$217,244 (+40.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$333,143 (+80.2%)

- Typical home value: $748,547 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Sheldon, SC

- 1-year price change: +$669,493 (+36.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$873,887 (+54.1%)

- Typical home value: $2,488,888 (#1 most expensive city in metro)