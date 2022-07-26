ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Florence, South Carolina metro area

By Stacker
 5 days ago

ungvar // Shutterstock

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Florence, SC metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 13 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#13. Society Hill, SC

- 1-year price change: +$7,577 (+13.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$18,980 (+40.4%)
- Typical home value: $65,993 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Darlington, SC

- 1-year price change: +$9,482 (+10.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$25,459 (+32.5%)
- Typical home value: $103,784 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Lamar, SC

- 1-year price change: +$9,521 (+11.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$24,244 (+36.6%)
- Typical home value: $90,516 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Hartsville, SC

- 1-year price change: +$10,889 (+9.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$33,244 (+34.2%)
- Typical home value: $130,457 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Olanta, SC

- 1-year price change: +$16,984 (+17.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$41,400 (+56.5%)
- Typical home value: $114,615 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Lake City, SC

- 1-year price change: +$20,233 (+20.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$39,775 (+49.3%)
- Typical home value: $120,414 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Johnsonville, SC

- 1-year price change: +$22,311 (+19.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$34,578 (+33.7%)
- Typical home value: $137,314 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Scranton, SC

- 1-year price change: +$25,236 (+22.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$37,692 (+37.3%)
- Typical home value: $138,646 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Pamplico, SC

- 1-year price change: +$25,886 (+22.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$44,212 (+45.2%)
- Typical home value: $141,975 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Timmonsville, SC

- 1-year price change: +$27,059 (+21.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$51,472 (+50.6%)
- Typical home value: $153,241 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Quinby, SC

- 1-year price change: +$27,801 (+18.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$51,530 (+41.4%)
- Typical home value: $175,890 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Coward, SC

- 1-year price change: +$30,968 (+23.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$38,858 (+31.6%)
- Typical home value: $161,916 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Florence, SC

- 1-year price change: +$35,732 (+21.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$58,346 (+40.9%)
- Typical home value: $200,934 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

