The food and bev scene in Nashville continues to be as hot as, well, Nashville itself. Here’s a roundup of the latest and greatest goings-on around town. Have you ever wanted to check out the pool deck at White Limozeen atop the Graduate Hotel in Midtown but aren't willing to shell out for a pool pass? Well, you’re in luck. On Thursday, July 28, local 'boochistas Walker Brothers are throwing a pool party from 3 until 7 p.m. to launch their newest high-gravity kombucha, and you’re invited to attend.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO