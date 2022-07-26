Lakers have discussed trade for Buddy Hield involving Talen Horton-Tucker?

Marc Stein: Indiana would be expected to buy Westbrook out if such a trade came to fruition … which is another likely obstacle because buying out such a big salary is hardly the norm for Pacers owner Herb Simon. It is likewise believed that the teams have discussed a deal focused on Hield, without Turner involved, that would still require the Lakers to furnish draft compensation to Indiana’s liking as part of a package centered around Talen Horton-Tucker.

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. Talks between the Lakers/Pacers for Buddy Hield/Myles Turner-Westbrook/picks have stalled. Are the Lakers screwing up the negotiations? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

youtube.com/watch?v=wZsuaH… – 5:19 PM

Evan Sidery @esidery

There’s an opportunity on the table for the Lakers to instantly change their title hopes. However, they’re balking at a fair price.

Offloading Russell Westbrook and turning his contract into Buddy Hield + Myles Turner would be a win (via @basketbllnews): basketballnews.com/stories/lakers… – 4:42 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Screw it, here are my predictions:

Kevin Durant for Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, two unprotected picks and one swap.

Kyrie Irving and Buddy Hield to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook and the 2029 1st to Indiana, Talen Horton-Tucker, the 2027 first and two 2nds to Brooklyn. – 10:08 AM

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 8:29 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Should the Lakers trade Russ + two First Rounders for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield?

youtube.com/watch?v=R7dUJt… – 2:52 PM

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 6:30 AM

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 11:06 AM

Marc Stein: The precise draft compensation that the Lakers have pitched to this point is not yet known in full, but my best approximation is that they have made one of their two future first-round picks available in combination with multiple (likely two) second-rounders. It has been reported elsewhere that the Lakers are prepared to surrender one of their oft-discussed available firsts (in 2027 and 2029) with little-to-no-protections in such a deal, but I need to stress that I haven’t heard such specificity yet from my own sources. My sense is that the Lakers would have some level of trepidation giving up even one completely unprotected first when Turner (whom they definitely like) is on the final year of his contract and could immediately leave L.A. in free agency next summer barring an extension. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 26, 2022

Marc Stein: My sense is that the sides are pretty far apart on what the Pacers hope to bring back for a Turner/Hield package and what the Lakers are prepared to surrender with Westbrook’s expiring deal More around-the-NBA notes via my latest This Week In Basketball: marcstein.substack.com/p/an-nba-lovef… -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / July 22, 2022

Marc Stein: The Lakers and Pacers have indeed exchanged trade proposals on a swap to try to bring Myles Turner and Buddy Hield to L.A., league sources confirm, but no deal is close. The Lakers’ offer, I’m told, did attach unspecified draft compensation to Russell Westbrook’s $47M contract. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / July 22, 2022