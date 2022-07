Our own Rochester, Minnesota was just named one of the top three cities in America to live in by a new national survey. While maybe not as prestigious as the US News and World Report 'Best Hospitals in the Country' survey that Rochester's Mayo Clinic just won again, the city of Rochester's ranking on the 2022 Liveability 'Top 100 Best Places to Live in America' survey isn't too shabby. In fact, Liveability says only two other cities are better places to live than Rochester is!

