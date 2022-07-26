Teams hopeful Brooklyn may have to lower its terms for trading Kevin Durant

Interested teams are hopeful Brooklyn may ultimately have to lower its terms depending on Durant’s response come late September, several months following his trade request.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!

🍀 Kevin Durant/Jaylen Brown Rumors

📰 HEADLINES!

pandora.com/podcast/sirius… – 1:28 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Trading Kevin Durant for Jaylen Brown?

There’s only one concern @Brian Scalabrine has. pic.twitter.com/cLbSlMvCJH – 12:42 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Has a new Heat day dawned in the Kevin Durant trade saga? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:53 AM

Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard

How realistic is a Kevin Durant-to-Boston trade? Will the Cardinals eventually regret the Kyler Murray deal? Why Stafford still isn’t a Tier 1 QB & more! Guests: @Gary Washburn

Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:32 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Mailbag! Unpacking the latest with Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, a KPJ extension in Houston, why I like Sacramento to make the (gulp) playoffs and more. si.com/nba/2022/07/26… – 10:55 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most 50-point games by active players:

23 — James Harden

14 — LeBron James

12 — Damian Lillard

10 — Steph Curry

9 — Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/pTkKuvtwBe – 10:52 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Why the Celtics aggressively pursuing Kevin Durant might hurt the Lakers’ chances of getting Kyrie Irving. Plus, Austin Reaves wants a new nickname. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/doe… – 10:48 AM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

From overnight: Lowe Post podcast: @Tim Bontemps and I dive into every angle of the Jaylen Brown/Kevin Durant rumors/reports:

Apple: apple.co/3cHdmQT

Spotify: spoti.fi/3S4Z4cP – 9:38 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

New @LockedOnHeat pod

– Does Boston have the best package for Kevin Durant?

– What the Celtics’ pursuit means for the Heat

– Jaylen Brown vs Tyler Herro vs Bam

– Miami’s plan B

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 8:56 AM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

☘️🎙 NEW CELTICS TALK POD 🎙☘️

ESPN’s @Nick Friedell thinks the Celtics should go all in for Kevin Durant. I continue to balk. Digesting the latest on the KD sweepstakes.

📺 https://t.co/5wmZq5H6LW pic.twitter.com/9D5QDxEMPr – 8:44 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

As Kevin Durant situation drags on, waiting game continues for Heat and rest of NBA miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:37 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Has a new Heat day dawned in the Kevin Durant trade saga? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:20 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Boston reportedly has an interest in Kevin Durant!

@TermineRadio says the Celtics’ front office is now facing a dilemma. pic.twitter.com/7dpLLZdKot – 8:00 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

‘Discussing Tyrese Maxey’s ceiling for upcoming season, Ben Simmons’ latest video and Celtics’ trade proposal for Kevin Durant ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN4708469726 – 7:31 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

The Celtics are indeed looming as a Kevin Durant suitor. But Boston’s early conversations—as with PHX, MIA, TOR, et al—fell short of the Nets’ lofty asking price, sources said, and no trade talk for Durant has gained momentum since early July @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10043… – 7:17 AM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Our good friends over @betonline_ag have OKC as +2200 to land Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/Oj6pe0W5Qu – 12:58 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

New Jaylen Brown/Kevin Durant rumor podcast with me & @Tom Westerholm

YouTube version is ready: https://t.co/ReTjC1wnYl

Audio version dropping very shortly so check your apps in just a couple of minutes! pic.twitter.com/EXmg6cshwi – 10:19 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

I will say on the KD/Jaylen stuff: people are kinda acting like Derrick White is just a salary throw-in, and that’s not true. He was ENORMOUS for Boston last year. One of the better connective players in the NBA. Super unselfish. Awesome defender. Allows them to stay big at PG. – 8:16 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Would it be worth the cost for the #Celtics to deal Jaylen Brown to the #Nets for Kevin Durant? bostonglobe.com/2022/07/25/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 7:46 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Celtics defensive rating last season with the Defensive Player of the Year on and off the court…

On court: 105.2

Off court: 105.2

Marcus Smart is really good. But when your team defense is that elite, he shouldn’t be a sticking point that precludes from landing Kevin Durant. – 7:05 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Updated KD odds, via @betonline_ag. Raptors behind new favourite Celtics, Warriors, Suns, Heat, and Blazers. pic.twitter.com/vgZOm1PMZV – 6:37 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks

📋 Implications of the Boston Celtics Maybe, Possibly, Potentially Joining the Kevin Durant Sweepstakes

🎧 https://t.co/cvSWKDYjv0

🍎 https://t.co/gRpZXB5N45

✳️ https://t.co/oyLom8Y8Y6

📺 https://t.co/EHpNhTpJyz pic.twitter.com/fH1WeI4uig – 6:31 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players to average 50/40/90% in the NBA Finals (minimum 10 games):

— Kevin Durant

On 30.3 PPG. pic.twitter.com/M3iXiGk4ok – 6:15 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Story filed @BR_NBA for tomorrow morning.

At 4ET, we’ll welcome @Jared Weiss to @getcallin, to discuss NBA reporter hair length and the Celtics’ overtures for Kevin Durant.

callin.com/link/ygnHXDmSMK – 5:57 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Ira Winderman: Now it gets real for Heat regarding Bam Adebayo in a Kevin Durant trade. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Debuting #peltonmailbag on our YouTube channel as well as a quick discussion of the idea of the Celtics trading for Kevin Durant: youtu.be/4eE0pgYGe7s – 5:10 PM

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

NYC POINT GODs this Friday on @Showtime!! @shobasketball @boardroom pic.twitter.com/DMcgPBIMLP – 4:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Boston #Celtics joins Phoenix #Suns, Miami #Heat, Toronto #Raptors as latest exploring trade for Brooklyn #Nets superstar Kevin Durant (w/video) https://t.co/Bnmyp2Fzyo via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/jxLYkfZzmV – 4:49 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

I’d trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant. How far would the Celtics be willing to go? theringer.com/nba/2022/7/25/… – 4:38 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

To what lengths should the Celtics go to land KD?

@Kevin O’Connor: theringer.com/nba/2022/7/25/… – 4:32 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Jaylen Brown doesn’t appear happy to have name in Durant trade rumors nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/25/jay… – 4:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

As Kevin Durant situation drags on, waiting game continues for Heat as Celtics enter picture miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Nets reportedly turned down a Celtics offer of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick – 4:03 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

NEW podcast talking Kevin Durant-Celtics chatter and the Kings interested in Donovan Mitchell?

📺: https://t.co/ikg2lRNPmb

🔊: https://t.co/RVhOzGzVWM pic.twitter.com/frctoS2FpP – 3:46 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman: Now it gets real for Heat regarding Bam Adebayo in a Kevin Durant trade. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Bar seemingly has been set for Heat in possible trade for Durant, with Adebayo the minimum reserve price, now that Jaylen Brown reportedly has been offered by Celtics. – 3:15 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Boston #Celtics joins Phoenix #Suns, Miami #Heat, Toronto #Raptors as teams exploring trade for Brooklyn #Nets superstar Kevin Durant azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:06 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

KD before filming his first TikTok pic.twitter.com/TsS7TFJalx – 2:39 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Jaylen Brown is the best individual talent (we know of) that the Nets have been offered for Kevin Durant. trib.al/8HlR3An – 2:26 PM

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan

On @Jorge Sierra, I provide an analysis on the potential Kevin Durant for Jaylen Brown trade reports and what a deal would mean for the Celtics and Nets.

hoopshype.com/lists/kevin-du… – 2:16 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

As you’d expect, the Celtics trade talk involving Kevin Durant has changed the odds for where KD lands, via @SportsBettingAG – Where do you think KD ends up? pic.twitter.com/zAqeM4XR8z – 1:53 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

If the Lakers wind up getting Kyrie out of the KD fallout, I hope the Nets turn around and trade for Myles Turner.

A defense built around Turner, Jaylen Brown, Ben Simmons and either Derrick White or Marcus Smart would be absolutely bananas. – 1:48 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @LegsESPN on Pandora!

🍀 Kevin Durant’s Future

📰 HEADLINES!

🎙️ New Media vs Old Media

pandora.com/podcast/sirius… – 1:42 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Celtics are courting Kevin Durant. How much should Brad Stevens risk?

My story: theathletic.com/3447279/2022/0… – 1:30 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Did the Celtics and Nets hold a not-4-attribution Zoom press conference to announce trade negotiations involving Kevin Durant & Jaylen Brown? How else can it be explained that everyone in the media ‘breaks the same news’ simultaneously?! Damn, things done changed in my profession – 1:26 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a pick for KD?

Absolutely.

Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and a couple picks for KD?

Tough call. Probably doing it now if Brad Stevens now that he has Malcolm Brogdon. – 12:54 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

A new player in the Durant sweepstakes #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:06 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

POLL! Lakers fans! Do you want Kyrie badly enough that you’re cool with the Celtics getting Durant in the process? AK @LockedOnLakers @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork @ESPNLosAngeles – 11:53 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Multiple accounts of the Celtics’ interest in a Kevin Durant trade surfaced this morning but a new report signals that there is nothing new about those discussions masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:50 AM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Talking Durant, Mitchell, Westbrook rumors, and taking questions about the rookie crop and Paul Coffey (!) live now.

https://t.co/TzuzSewtBZ pic.twitter.com/D5Iz83V2qr – 11:46 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: As the Kevin Durant situation continues to drag on, the Heat is in position to remain patient as the Celtics enter the picture miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:45 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Because it’s a newsy day around the NBA, we’re going to do a live @FrontOfficeShow in just a few minutes!

@Trevor_Lane and I will talk KD rumors, Spida rumors, Russ rumors and more, while also taking questions from those watching live!

Link to the show will come soon! – 11:26 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

New on BSJ: Trying to make sense of the new Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant rumors

bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/07/25/kar… – 11:23 AM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

sean marks cooking up trade leaks to inflate the kevin durant market: pic.twitter.com/AOY2zn8NyX – 11:08 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Jaylen Brown has every right to be irritated by more trade chatter. He’s an All-Star, a two-way player who just helped (and at times pushed) a team to the Finals. And he’s getting better. But whether it’s Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis or now KD, he’s constantly in trade talks. – 11:04 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

3 PM ET today: An hour of live NBA chat via @SpotifyLive with @celticsblog’s own @Keith Smith guesting. Boston’s trade offer for Kevin Durant starring Jaylen Brown will presumably come up.

In the interim … here’s a Reader Mailbag with more trade talk: marcstein.substack.com/p/at-last-nba-… – 10:57 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

The Celtics beat the Bucks because Milwaukee’s 2nd-best player was hurt and now all of the sudden they’re too good to trade Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart for KEVIN FREAKING DURANT?

Tatum and Durant is frightening.

The rest of the NBA should be hoping that doesn’t happen. – 10:57 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Reading the tea leaves on the rumored Kevin Durant trade talks involving the #Celtics including a closer look at the potential motives at play masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:49 AM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

I know Celtics fans not mad about them offering JB for KD lol – 10:42 AM

Evan Sidery @esidery

If the Celtics were able to pull off acquiring Kevin Durant, they would have all these players under contract through at least 2025:

Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum

Robert Williams

Malcolm Brogdon

Marcus Smart or Derrick White – 10:39 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Could Kevin Durant be making his way to Boston for Jaylen Brown?

Hear what @LegsESPN thinks 👇 pic.twitter.com/oQAzQ3YsiY – 10:30 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Screw it, here are my predictions:

Kevin Durant for Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, two unprotected picks and one swap.

Kyrie Irving and Buddy Hield to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook and the 2029 1st to Indiana, Talen Horton-Tucker, the 2027 first and two 2nds to Brooklyn. – 10:08 AM

Get Up @GetUpESPN

If Boston lands KD, @Mark Jackson says they’d be one of the favorites in the East AND one of the favorites to win it all 👀 pic.twitter.com/3CQLyZSvaR – 10:01 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Durant in year 5:

— 28/8/4

— 50/39/86%

— 3rd All-Star selection

— 1st Team All-NBA

— 23 years old

— First Finals appearance

Tatum in year 5:

— 27/8/4

— 45/35/85%

— 3rd All-Star selection

— 1st Team All-NBA

— 23 years old

— First Finals appearance pic.twitter.com/zr86vpNz4w – 9:57 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Celtics are surprise late entry into Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes #nets nypost.com/2022/07/25/bos… via @nypostsports – 9:50 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Writing up my KD thoughts for @celticsblog and I’m struck by remembering that Boston traded for KG on July 31 and Kyrie Irving in mid-August.

The Celtics care not for your late-summer vacation plans. – 9:23 AM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Think it makes sense for Boston to try to jump into KD sweepstakes using a Brown+ offer. Their title window is wide open right now. Brown only has two years of team control left. Can’t really extend his deal because his current salary is so low that he’d be leaving $ on table. – 8:58 AM

Get Up @GetUpESPN

“Boston is among several teams that have been in regular contact with Brooklyn I’m told [on a possible Kevin Durant trade].”

—@Adrian Wojnarowski pic.twitter.com/WyUI9Hlczd – 8:55 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

We broke down the potential KD-Jaylen Brown trade framework recently on @The Athletic, which has suddenly become a very real possibility. theathletic.com/3393996/2022/0… – 8:51 AM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

Keeping this Celtics core together is reasonable because they are a contender and continuity matters, but if your entire stated objective is the cold pursuit of a championship, I’m not sure continuity matters as much as Kevin Durant. – 8:40 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Potential Celtics-Nets Kevin Durant blockbuster trade is possible, would be built around Boston All-Star, NBA insider says nj.com/sports/2022/07… – 8:35 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

— Celtics vs Lakers

— Battle for banner 18

— Boston vs Kyrie

— KD vs Bron

This would be an amazing Finals if it happened. pic.twitter.com/r26Va6GPId – 8:32 AM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Jaylen Brown’s extension eligibility — and possible supermax eligibility in 23 or 24 if he rejects said extension — seems like an key driver of these recent KD trade talks. If you can’t lock Jaylen up now, trading for KD makes a lot more sense. – 8:28 AM

Krishna Narsu @knarsu3

If the Celts get KD for Jaylen+White, title is pretty much a wrap for them barring injuries. Question would then move to how they compare vs. Warriors with KD (still would take the Warriors but it’d be close) – 8:18 AM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

If we’re to believe that part of why Durant wants out of BKN is their refusal to give his good friend Kyrie Irving a new max deal, hard to believe he’d OK a trade to Boston, given the Kyrie history there. – 8:05 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I’ll have some scattered thoughts on Boston talking Kevin Durant trades up on @celticsblog a little later this morning. Coffee first! – 7:55 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Durant talks, with Boston and everyone else, will still likely drag out. Teams want to see what kind of appetite Brooklyn has for bringing KD/Kyrie to training camp. That will determine if the Nets come off their steep asking price. – 7:52 AM

Clutch Points: “l do think Jaylen Brown’s frustrated. He’s a straight up ‘dawg’ & I think he’ll be able to brush off these rumors & play well with Boston if they don’t land KD.” Chris Broussard on Jaylen Brown’s relationship with Boston after the KD trade rumors 👀 pic.twitter.com/6uslHkd3oX -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 26, 2022

Jared Weiss: If Boston can make just a Jalen Brown swap with another good point guard -and they have so many point guards now with the Malcolm Brogdon trade- and it’s just like one draft pick or something like that. That seems like a deal that you would offer for Kevin Durant. I understand that if you’re willing to part with Jalen obviously… and the price gets steeper. And you know, I heard from several sources now that the offer that got out there isn’t even the highest offer Boston’s put out there. I guess there was more bidding early on, Brooklyn sat on it and then the price fell through the floor… It looks like they screwed up playing their hand on that one. I don’t think the offers are going to get any better especially if Brooklyn wait this out to training camp. If they go to training camp with KD still on board I don’t really see the offers getting that much better. -via Apple Podcasts / July 26, 2022

One reason that could motivate the Celtics to pursue a Durant trade is if they have an indication that Brown isn’t long for Boston. Brown will be extension-eligible on October 1, 2022 for a base of $110.8 million. He will almost certainly not sign it since it is way below his market value, and he should command maximum level offers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. He also still has a chance to qualify for the supermax over the next two years if he earns All-NBA honors, but only with the Celtics. The Celtics need to send $35.2 million in outgoing salary to match for Durant in a trade. Including Brown and either White or Smart gets them there. They are currently projected to have a $59 million luxury tax payment once they reach 15 players. Trading that package for Durant would keep their projected penalty in that same range. -via HoopsHype / July 26, 2022