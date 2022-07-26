U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins: “We must expose white supremacist cowards in Massachusetts”

www.newbedfordguide.com
John Patrick Mullan
4d ago
All of you seem to be forgetting that #1 we have this thing called the Constitution and she is clearly violating the 1st and 14th amendment under color of law. And #2 The government is the one classifying hate groups
Only a movie
4d ago
Use your head Rachel. These hate groups require federal, state and local supervision. Any single one on its own will fail. And remember thinking bad things is not a crime.
John Fairbairn
4d ago
but she's fine with the others spreading hate like Monica cannon grant..... she's got some hate in her eyes too
