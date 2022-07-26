Alleged Lancaster dealer with $90K in drugs arrested by task force

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force has arrested and charged a man for allegedly dealing marijuana and fentanyl. The street value of the drugs seized totaled nearly $90,000.

According to the DA’s office, Alexis Martinez, 38, of Lancaster, was arrested after the task force received information from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police regarding a strong marijuana odor coming from a storage unit on Seymour Street.

Courtesy of Lancaster County DA’s office

Martinez was the renter listed on the unit that the task force members searched. In the unit, the force confiscated:

8,161 grams of marijuana

900ml of liquid THC oil

36 100mg THC vape cartridges

Paraphernalia, including a heat press to extract oil from the plants

In the N. Broad Street home, the force confiscated:

423.5 grams of marijuana

27 fentanyl pills

$3,962.00 U.S. currency

Various paraphernalia

Martinez has been arraigned and bail was set at $5,000. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

