ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Alleged Lancaster dealer with $90K in drugs arrested by task force

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nou5A_0gtCVCGd00

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force has arrested and charged a man for allegedly dealing marijuana and fentanyl. The street value of the drugs seized totaled nearly $90,000.

According to the DA’s office, Alexis Martinez, 38, of Lancaster, was arrested after the task force received information from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police regarding a strong marijuana odor coming from a storage unit on Seymour Street.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=222cVH_0gtCVCGd00
    Courtesy of Lancaster County DA’s office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aBMiM_0gtCVCGd00
    Courtesy of Lancaster County DA’s office

Martinez was the renter listed on the unit that the task force members searched. In the unit, the force confiscated:

  • 8,161 grams of marijuana
  • 900ml of liquid THC oil
  • 36 100mg THC vape cartridges
  • Paraphernalia, including a heat press to extract oil from the plants

In the N. Broad Street home, the force confiscated:

  • 423.5 grams of marijuana
  • 27 fentanyl pills
  • $3,962.00 U.S. currency
  • Various paraphernalia

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

Martinez has been arraigned and bail was set at $5,000. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 14

Gunner1226
2d ago

90,000 in drugs and he's given 5,000 bail? I think these judges and district courts are smoking some of what he had. wtf is wrong with you people

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Romanian suspects wanted in Lancaster County robbery

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Regional Police Department is attempting to locate two suspects they say robbed someone at a Sheetz on June 12. According to police, at 1:30 p.m. Nicolae Miclescu and co-conspirator Viorica Petre approached a victim at the gas pump, and asked for gas money. They blocked the victim in with a black Chevy Tahoe SUV with Texas registration PJX-9926.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man sentenced after road-side assault

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man was convicted and sentenced after a March 2021 assault following a fender-bender accident. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, Nathaniel Fields IV punched a victim multiple times, leading to a severe wrist injury after a fender-bender on the corner of E. Liberty and N. Plum streets.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Police respond to shooting in Lancaster County

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting incident in Lancaster County. According to emergency dispatch, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Jamaica Road in Lancaster Township at around 3:40 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. Stay tuned to WGAL for further...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Drug Dealer Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that DeWitt Drayton, 46, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison, and five years of supervised release by United States Senior District Court Judge Anita B. Brody for manufacturing counterfeit pills using controlled substances, including methamphetamine, and for unlawfully possessing three firearms.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Lancaster, PA
Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County man convicted of 5th DUI

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Columbia, Lancaster County was convicted of his fifth DUI charge since 2013 after being stopped for illegally crossing the center lane at 10 a.m. on a Wednesday. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Dung V. Dang was convicted by a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Homicide suspect captured in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A North Carolina homicide suspect has been captured in Harrisburg. On July 26, the Harrisburg Police Criminal Investigation Division was advised there was a homicide suspect, from Greenville, North Carolina, being traced to the City of Harrisburg. According to abc27’s sister-station WNCT in Greenville, Andre’vious...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Marijuana Plants#Lancaster County Prison#Thc#Paraphernalia#Nexstar Media Inc
PennLive.com

Autopsy shows body found in Steelton belonged to man, DA says

The decomposed body of an adult man was discovered Thursday in Steelton, and Dauphin County investigators are still trying to figure out who he is. Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said the discovery was called into emergency dispatch at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday from a wooded area behind a row of businesses on the 800 block of North Front Street. There is a car wash and some auto repair shops in the immediate area.
STEELTON, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Warn of Sobriety Checkpoints in ChesCo

EMBREEVILLE PA – Don’t say you weren’t forewarned. Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville, whose patrols often cover parts of northern Chester County, have announced their intent to conduct “at least one” and possibly more sobriety checkpoints between Thursday (July 28, 2022) and Aug. 4 (Thursday) “on Chester County roadways.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
abc27.com

Lancaster County man sentenced for drug trafficking

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has sentenced 40-year-old Jose Antonio Ramos of Lancaster, Pennsylvania to 87 months in prison for drug trafficking. According to Gerard Karam, a United States Attorney, Ramos previously plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

10 years after Kortne Stouffer vanished, police & family are still seeking answers

Ten years ago today, one local family talked to their 21-year-old daughter without knowing it might be the last time they ever spoke. Kortne Ciera Stouffer was last seen on Sunday, July 29, 2012, at her Palmyra apartment, where she had returned following a night out with friends. Her vehicle, keys, cellphone, and purse all remained at the apartment, but Stouffer vanished without a trace.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Gun, Drugs Found on Man After Fleeing Police in Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 14, at approximately 6:23 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 1100 block of B Street when they observed 23-year-old Wilbert Mable. When police attempted to make contact with Mable, he fled on foot. Police quickly took Mable into custody without incident and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, 3.6 grams of cocaine, and 46.1 grams of marijuana. Police learned that Mabel had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
WILMINGTON, DE
Main Line Media News

Gun trafficker draws up to 18 years in prison for role in straw purchase schemes

NORRISTOWN — As he headed to prison for his role as one of the leaders of a multi-county gun trafficking organization a Philadelphia man had a message for his peers. “Kids, stay in school,” Terrence Barker, 21, said with a smile as sheriff’s deputies escorted him from a Montgomery County courtroom to begin serving a 9- to 18-year sentence for participating in the gun trafficking network that illegally obtained and sold 44 firearms using straw purchase schemes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Human remains found in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. — Authorities are investigating the discovery of human remains in Steelton. Officials were called to the discovery of the remains in a wooded area behind the 800 block of N. Front St. in Steelton at about 3:00 p.m. on July 27. “I’m here everyday, like I’m always...
STEELTON, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy