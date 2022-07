Dennis Dechaine, who has maintained his claim of innocence in the 1988 murder of a 12-year-old girl, has won a motion for new DNA testing. Sarah Cherry was at her very first babysitting job in Bowdoin when she disappeared on July 6th, 1988. When the baby's mother came home, she found two things in her driveway that didn't belong and no sign of her babysitter. Several days later, Sarah's body would be found hidden in a wooded area. An examination of her remains revealed that she had been tortured, sexually assaulted, and strangled.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO