Tuckerton, NJ

Tuckerton, NJ man in Love Triangle who shot foe in midsection receives prison sentence

By Vin Ebenau
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tuckerton man who shot his Love Triangle foe in the midsection because he thought that man was sleeping with his estranged wife at the time, has now received his prison sentence. It was the claim of Donald Rutter, 53, that Thomas Jarvis, 55, caused the breakup of his...

