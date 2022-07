JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is investigating after two interstate workers are believed to have been shot with air rifles. According to a Facebook post by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call around 9:41 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 from employees of E.T. Simonds regarding two employees possibly shot on Dix-Irvington Road at the Interstate 57 overpass.

