MINNEAPOLIS -- An attempted robbery in Minneapolis Tuesday turned into a wild chase through the streets, but it wasn't police doing the chasing. It was a group of men who rushed out of a barbershop."A woman knocked on the window like, 'Hey!' We all run out," said Denzel Thomas, a barber at Nomadic Oasis.About a dozen men inside the shop saw the woman, who was scared and barefoot. She was one of the barber's wives.A guy in a mask and hoodie was trying to steal her car out of the parking lot."It put us in flight mode and we started running...

23 HOURS AGO