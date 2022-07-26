ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man steals six vehicles in one month, police say

By Morgan Mitchell
 2 days ago
A Memphis man is in jail after carjacking multiple cars and fleeing from officers, police say.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man is in jail after carjacking multiple cars and fleeing from officers, police say.

From June 28 to July 25, police say Tre’Veon Culbreath managed to steal six vehicles—three Kia’s and three Hyundai’s.

Police said that they saw Culbreath in one of the Kia’s, stopped in the road on July 6, and attempted to pull him over. But the suspect refused to stop.

According to authorities, Culbreath struck one of the officers’ squad cars as he fled the scene.

On Monday, investigators found Culbreath walking in Frayser and took him into custody.

Culbreath is being charged with six counts of theft of property, reckless driving, no driver’s license and evading arrest.

