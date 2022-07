Beginning tomorrow, humanity will be living on borrowed resources. July 28 marks Earth Overshoot Day, the date when society's demand for resources exceeds what the Earth can generate in one year. In 2022, it falls two days earlier than in 2021."The qualities of humanity that led us to be successful, that led us to have good lives in the past, were associated with extracting resources for our environment. Whereas now, those qualities… are actually detrimental because we are over our budget," said David Lin, chief science officer at Global Footprint Network. "We only have one planet that we're living on and...

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO