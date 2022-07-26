ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hillsborough school district looking to hire over 1K employees

By Xavier Harris
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOPEQ_0gtCU65j00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County School District is struggling to fill over 1,000 positions ahead of the new school year.

Superintendent Addison Davis says the district is another victim of the Great Resignation. So it’s hosting a hiring fair at the Career Service Tampa Bay Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The school district is also pushing for a mileage tax increase, which would keep more teachers and employees in the county. It will be on the ballot during the primary elections.

“We need it for our teachers. Our students deserve it,” Davis said. “Seven hundred vacancies. That’s 15,000 students that may not have a highly-qualified, skilled teacher on day one.”

Without the tax increase, Davis says it’s difficult to fill positions and retain teachers who are leaving for other districts that have already passed a mileage tax.

Before the hiring fair, job seekers should register and complete a profile online. You can find all the information here .

Michelle Cruz
2d ago

This district pays less than surrounding districts. This district has not given teachers COLA or a raise in years. Paraprofessionals make 9 dollars an hour where they could make 15 or more at a fast food joint. Why work for the district?

