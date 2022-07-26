ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

MTV VMA: Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar top nominees

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D71t4_0gtCU5D000

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are top contenders with seven nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced Tuesday that Lil Nas X and Harlow earned multiple nominations for their collaborative hit “Industry Baby,” which is nominated for video of the year. Both performers along with Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo will compete for artist of the year.

Lamar, who is nominated for the first time since 2018, has two songs “family ties” and “N95” that will vie for best cinematography. The rapper was also nominated for best hip-hop, direction, visual effects, editing and video for good.

Ticketmaster responds to Springsteen ticket prices

Styles and Doja Cat received the second-most nominations with six. Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Tayler Swift and The Weeknd each pulled in five.

Madonna, who is the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, becomes the only artist to receive a nomination in each of the VMAs five decades. She earned her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album “Madame X.”

The awards will have 26 first-time nominees including Baby Keem with four along with Kacey Musgraves, GAYLE and Måneskin – who each have two nominations.

The VMAs will take place Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fan-voting begins Tuesday across 22 categories at vote.mtv.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Springsteen
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Bad Bunny
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Lizzo
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Madonna
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Drake
Vibe

Calvin Harris Enlists Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, And Halsey For Groovy Single, “Stay With Me”

Calvin Harris returns with a new video for his groovy third single, “Stay With Me.”. The Scottish DJ taps an all-star cast of collaborators for “Stay With Me,” continuing his desire to bring different artists together to create something new. The track’s production leans into the summer aesthetic closely associated with Harris’ Funk Wav series, boasting guest verses from Pharrell, Halsey, and Justin Timberlake for the disco-inspired number.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Cardi B Shares New Video for “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Watch

Cardi B dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and, now, the Bronx rapper is back with a new video for the track. The visual shows Cardi B walking up along the side of a building and appearing atop a skyline. Durk and West also appear in the visual. Watch the video for the Tay Keith–produced track, directed by Lado Kvataniya, below.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish

Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Vma#Mtv Video Music Awards#Styles#Doja Cat#Nexstar Media Inc
WFLA

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Mega Millions ticket was among the nine sold nationally to successfully match all five white numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, earning a $1 million prize. Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15. According to Mega Millions, the ticket successfully matched all five...
WFLA

Meth, fentanyl found during Clearwater drug house bust: police

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Clearwater residents were arrested Monday on charges of operating a drug house, according to arrest documents. Clearwater police said Bruce Rohrbach and Hannah Hockman were charged after officers conducted three controlled buys at a home on Chenango Avenue. One of the controlled buys involved an undercover officer purchasing fentanyl powder for $80, according to an affidavit.
CLEARWATER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WFLA

Largo Police: Woman charged in overdose death, sold drugs to victim

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was charged with manslaughter in the death of a man who overdosed on drugs she allegedly sold him, according to the Largo Police Department. According to a release from Largo police, Lisa Bulena, 46, was charged with manslaughter in the death of a 33-year-old man who was found dead in his bedroom on May 28, 2021. Police said they found illegal drugs and paraphernalia in the home.
LARGO, FL
WFLA

St. Pete landscaper exposed himself to kids while working in their yard, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Monday for allegedly exposing himself to a pair of small children back in November, according to police. St. Petersburg police said that Paul Ernest Muzychko, 41, was doing yard work in a family’s backyard on Nov. 21, 2021, while one of the family’s children, a 5-year-old, was watching through the kitchen window.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

Florida man fatally shoots girlfriend’s tenant: report

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested after he reportedly killed another man Saturday after an argument. WPLG reported 34-year-old Samuel Omar Gonzalez was arrested on a second-degree murder charge. Gonzalez reportedly lived in the main part of the home with his girlfriend. The victim was renting...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

79K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy