Gary, IN

Investigators hoping new image can lead to break in case of boy who disappeared from Gary 7 years ago

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vk8tb_0gtCU2Yp00

GARY (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - It has been seven years since a 2-year-old boy disappeared along with his 21-year-old aunt in Gary. Tuesday, there is a new focus on the case.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children put out an updated age-progressed image of what the child, King Walker, may look like today. He would now be 9-years-old.

Monday marked exactly seven years since the disappearance. The boy was last seen walking with his then-21-year-old aunt, Diamond Bynum, a developmentally disabled woman, who has also not been seen or heard-from again, at least not by family.  At the time they disappeared, police said the woman walked with a pronounced limp.

Initially it was thought they just got lost and family members spent weeks searching for the pair.  Tips came from Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood about possible sightings,  but nothing ever came of them.

Family went through many abandoned homes during their search.

