Yung Miami Applies Pressure On Instagram In Her Latest Ensemble

By Sharde Gillam
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 3 days ago

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Yung Miami is still giving us fashion goals with every fit and was recently spotted out donning a sparkly cut ensemble that we love!

Taking to Instagram, the rapper showed off an IG Carousel where she rocked a sexy, sparkly, color block cut-out ensemble that fit her like a glove. The beauty accessorized the look with silver, strappy heels and minimal jewelry and rocked a small, neon green handbag to set the entire look off right. She wore her golden brown hair in big, fluffy curls and rocked a glamourous makeup beat on her face.

“Pressure she good for the image  Dress: @fwrd, ” she captioned the IG carousel. Check it out below!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Caresha .. (@yungmiami305)

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this look on the rap star as many of the beauty’s fans and followers flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “Ok this is it!” while another commented, “ Giving Barbie Doll #RishBish” while another wrote, “yessss. it’s giving freakum dress!” What do you think about Yung Miami’s ensemble?

