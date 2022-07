TRYON, Neb. — The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people who died in an airplane crash near Tryon Monday. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said crews were called to a two-seat private plane crash at 8:40 a.m. approximately 11 miles north of Ringgold, or 12 miles northeast of Tryon in a pasture. A Federal Aviation Administration crash report says the plane was a Vans RV9 that crashed “under unknown circumstances.”

TRYON, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO