Rock Springs, WY

Stallions and Knights suffer state baseball tournament losses

wyo4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 26, 2022 — It was a tough Monday for area American Legion Baseball teams as both Rock Springs and Green River suffered opening day losses. Class “AA” State Tournament in Sheridan – Rock Springs lost their opening game 10-0 to the...

wyo4news.com

wyo4news.com

Stallions and Knights see baseball seasons come to an end

July 27, 2022 — The baseball season came to an end yesterday for the Rock Springs Stallions and Green River Knights American Legion Baseball teams at their respective state tournaments. Rock Springs fell to Laramie 9-3 in a loser-out game at the “AA” State Tournament in Sheridan. The Stallions...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Nicholas Thomas Kragovich III (August 2, 1937 – July 25, 2022)

Nicholas “Nick” Thomas Kragovich III, 84, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Kragovich passed away following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life and Military Honors will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

The first Mountain Man Rendezvous was in Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — With this year’s Fort Bridger Mountain Man Rendezvous at Fort Bridger in Uinta County scheduled for September 2 through September 5, the staff at the Sweetwater County Museum in Green River issued a reminder on Tuesday that the first Rendezvous was held in 1825 in what is now Sweetwater County.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Budweiser Clydesdales’ Schedule Set for Wyoming’s Big Show

ROCK SPRINGS — For the first time since 2018, the Budweiser Clydesdales will appear in Sweetwater County during Wyoming’s Big Show July 30-August 6, 2022. The Budweiser Clydesdales will conduct five parades throughout Sweetwater County and one arena performance. In addition, the Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display at Wyoming’s Big Show daily during normal hours on the midway.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming’s Big Show to Feature World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales

ROCK SPRINGS — For the first time since 2018, the Budweiser Clydesdales will appear in Sweetwater County at Wyoming’s Big Show July 30-August 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will perform Thursday, August 4, at the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena and will be on the midway at Wyoming’s Big Show daily, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. except when at an event. As the event nears, more details about showings and parades will be made available.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 28, 2022

July 28, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
#American Legion Baseball#Baseball Teams#Knights#The Casper Oilers#Cheyenne Sixers#The Cheyenne Hawks#Lovell 10#The Sheridan Jets
wyo4news.com

Green River Arts Council to Host 24 Hour Art Competition on August 19 and 20, 2022

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River Arts Council and the City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department are excited to host the 17th annual Art on the Green 24-hour live art competition. Professional, semi-professional, amateur/hobbyist, and high school artists from around the region compete in 2D and 3D categories and have 24 hours to create their artwork from beginning to end.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Black’s Fork bridge work will cause delays, width restriction in place

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc., will begin working on the Black’s Fork bridge on WYO 530 at mile marker 14.66 south of Green River on August 1. During the work, traffic will be reduced to a single, alternating lane controlled by a temporary signal.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Reduced speeds on I-80 due to bridge work

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Reiman Corp, will be pouring a bridge deck on the westbound lane of I-80 the night of July 28, 2022, between Rock Springs and Green River. Those traveling shall expect delays the night of July 28...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Snowman Stroll call to artists

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) and Community Fine Arts Center are gearing up for the second annual Snowman Stroll. The project grew out of a discussion on ways locals and visitors can embrace winter more in our community. Last year, six Wyoming artists were commissioned to design and paint these snowmen using local inspiration. The original six snowmen will join six new ones this year.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Abandoned/court forfeited vehicle auction occurring his Tuesday

July 28, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Offices will be conducting another abandoned and court-forfeited vehicle auction this coming Tuesday, August 2, at the Rock Springs office. Currently, nine vehicles and a camper are listed to be auctioned. Here is the most current list of auction items:
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

SCSD #1 school board discusses 2023 budget

Rock Springs- On July 20, 2022, Sweetwater County School District 1 had a meeting to discuss the proposed budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. The Wyoming Believing in Literacy Together Discrtic Grant was discussed. “In September of 2020, Wyoming was awarded a federal grant of over $43 million dollars over 5 years,” said Jodie Garner. The grant timeline begins in August 2022 and lasts until September 2025. 15 percent of the funds have to go towards birth to age 5, 40 percent has to go towards kindergarten to grade 5, and the last 40 percent has to go towards grades 6 to 12. This grant aims to improve pre-literacy skills, reading, and writing, for Wyoming students from birth to grade 12. When figuring out how the goal could be achieved, the Literacy Leadership Team came up with several ideas that included: increasing the number of teachers who are able to teach literacy skills, preparing children before kindergarten, making sure students can read proficiently by the end of grades 3 and 5, giving graduates the literacy skills necessary for college and careers, and ensure that families have access to literacy programs.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Girder installation at I-80 Baxter Interchange

SWEETWATER, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from IHC SCOTT Inc. will be installing girders on the eastbound structure at Baxter Interchange at Exit 111 and will be requiring the closure of the crossroad underneath. The crossroad closure will be in effect during the daytime hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 27 to July 30 each day.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Stay safe during flash floods

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Did you know that flooding is a leading cause of death in many disasters? Sweetwater County has a long history of flash floods that have destroyed property and severely damaged many of our communities’ homes and businesses. Flash floods are naturally unpredictable and often occur without warning. In the event of a forecast of severe thunderstorms, Sweetwater County Public Health, in coordination with Sweetwater County Emergency Management and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, will release updates and useful information to the public in a timely manner including identifying locations to avoid and where individuals can fill their own sandbags.
ENVIRONMENT
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 27 – July 28, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
svinews.com

Kemmerer Mayor: ‘Natrium Power Plant on schedule’

On Friday, July 15, 2022, Kemmerer Mayor Bill Thek and City Administrator Brian Muir met in person with TerraPower and Bechtel officials to get an update on the progress of the TerraPower Natrium(tm) Advanced Nuclear Power Plant. The officials said that the site drilling went very well and that the...
KEMMERER, WY

