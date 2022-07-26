ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Fire damages garage, vehicle southwest of Brookings

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, S.D. – Several fire departments were called out Monday to a garage fire at a residence...

Related
Madison home damaged by fire

Fire damaged a home in Madison on Tuesday afternoon. The Madison Fire Department responded to a call at the home on South Highland Avenue just after 12:20 p.m. Tuesday. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said that the call came in from a passerby who reported smoke coming out from the roof of the home. Minnaert said the fire started upstairs in a bedroom closet, where the homeowner was running a fan in a closet to get rid of a musty smell. He said the fan was the cause of the fire. Minnaert said the house has substantial smoke and fire damage to the upstairs. Firefighters were on scene for close to two hours.
MADISON, SD
Two fatal fires in Sioux Falls under investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two fatal fires in Sioux Falls are under investigation. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says a 30-year-old man died in one of the weekend fires while three others in the mobile home made it out safely. Firefighters brought the man out of the burning home,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Crews move house in Sioux Falls on Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A major undertaking in northern Sioux Falls today as crews delivered a house to its new home. The house move blocked traffic on North Minnesota Avenue for a short time as crews backed the two-story building up to the foundation. Sioux Falls Police were...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NPD: Sioux Falls man hides in Norfolk attic refusing arrest

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police said they were called to a house in Norfolk for reported trespassing. 29-year-old, Joseph Bernie of Sioux Falls, was at a residence in the 700 block of Linden Lane, and officials said he had previously been given a trespass warning not to return there. Authorities...
Pickup, tractor collide south of Kranzburg; one minor injury reported

WATERTOWN, S.D. – One person sustained minor injuries Monday morning when a pickup collided with a tractor in rural Codington County. Sheriff Brad Howell says it happened at the intersection of 176th Street and 463rd Avenue, south of Kranzburg. Sixty one year-old Charles Clausen of Watertown was driving the...
Police: Suspect threatened victim with knife for trying to help woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the male suspect threatened a person with a knife after they tried to defend the woman he was harassing. Lieutenant Adam Petersen reported an aggravated assault that happened on Wednesday around 2:20 p.m. in northeastern Sioux Falls. The victim was someone walking home and saw the suspect kick the wheels and jump on the hood of a car with a woman passenger. The suspect was demanding that the woman give him a ride. The victim told the suspect to leave the woman alone, and the suspect talked back.
Sioux Falls man arrested for trespassing

On Tuesday, Norfolk Police responded to a residence in the 700 block of Linden Lane for a trespassing. At 9:40 a.m., officers received a call that Joseph Bernie, 29, of Sioux Falls was at a residence where he had previously been issued a trespass warning not to return to the Linden Lane residence.
NORFOLK, NE
Police looking for stray dog that bit boy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are asking for your help finding a stray dog that bit a teenage boy. It happened around 7 Monday night on the playground at Terrace Park. The teen was playing with friends when a dog came up and bit him on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Woman dead after July 17 fire in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One Sioux Falls woman is dead following a fire at an apartment in the 200 block of North Grange Ave. Sunday, July 17. During Monday’s police briefing, Officer Sam Clemens announced that a 53-year-old woman died after being removed from the burning building. Clemens says she was transported to Minneapolis for treatment, and died at the hospital.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Motorcycle crash; SD Lottery; Cheyenne River Reservation shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating a car vs. motorcycle crash that happened Sunday afternoon. There are new developments in the deadly...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Brookings authorities need help solving vehicle theft

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings Police are asking for your help in solving a stolen car case. Officials say it happened in the 1700 block of 6th Street. Police are looking for help in identifying the person in the picture below:. If you have any information, you are asked...
BROOKINGS, SD
Officer-involved shooting; 15-year-old racer; daycare provider pleads guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City Tuesday night. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says it happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. MT in the 1500 block of Haines Avenue.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls gives update on downtown parking ramp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Sioux Falls held an information meeting today regarding an update on the downtown parking ramp located on 10th street and Phillips Avenue. The presentation was given by Chief of Staff for the city Erica Beck. She says this has been a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A couple from Indiana want to caution other possible travelers taking a bus trip after being stranded in Sioux Falls for 48 hours. Their main concerns in the ordeal are customer service and communication. Two months ago, Jonathon Gordon purchased two one-way bus tickets...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Local business expands east of downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the past several years, commuters passing along East 10th Street into downtown Sioux Falls have watched the gradual decline of 121 S Franklin Ave, a long, narrow building pressed up alongside the viaduct as it rises to cross industrial parks and the Big Sioux River.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new 55 plus community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A ribbon cutting ceremony took place in Sioux Falls today for the Courtyards at Golden Gateway, a new housing development for those aged 55 plus, looking to live an active lifestyle. Kyle Kelly, President of Kelly Construction says this is something Sioux Falls has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
‘NU2U’ Thrift Store gives back to Sioux Falls Christian School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With rising costs at many stores, people are looking for ways to ease the pain at the register. This may include shopping at thrift stores. One that has been open in Sioux Falls for 18 years is helping not only with that, but all the money made is going back to a local Christian school.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
2 people killed in Cheyenne River Reservation shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night that left two people dead. In a Facebook post sent on Sunday, law enforcement said several individuals were involved in the shooting and that two people were killed in the shooting. A suspect is currently in custody.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Glacial Lakes CEO optimistic about 2022 corn crop (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Late July is when the quantity and quality of South Dakota’s corn crop begins to come into focus. It’s of great importance to ethanol plants, which need corn to make the renewable fuel. Jim Seurer is the president and CEO of Glacial Lakes Energy, which owns...
WATERTOWN, SD
Update: 4 hurt in house fire

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Four people were taken to the hospital following an early morning house fire in western Sioux Falls. The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of West Pine Meadows Place. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says three people were located...

