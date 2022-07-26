Fire damages garage, vehicle southwest of Brookings

Fire damaged a home in Madison on Tuesday afternoon. The Madison Fire Department responded to a call at the home on South Highland Avenue just after 12:20 p.m. Tuesday. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said that the call came in from a passerby who reported smoke coming out from the roof of the home. Minnaert said the fire started upstairs in a bedroom closet, where the homeowner was running a fan in a closet to get rid of a musty smell. He said the fan was the cause of the fire. Minnaert said the house has substantial smoke and fire damage to the upstairs. Firefighters were on scene for close to two hours.

MADISON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO