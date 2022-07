JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The public hearing began Monday into the future of current Onslow County Schools board member Eric Whitfield. Onslow County Schools set up the hearing in the main meeting room of the Eastern North Carolina Regional Skills Center, located at 261 Northwest Corridor Boulevard in Jacksonville. Brett Anderson, Chief Communications Officer with Onslow County Schools, said in a memo to the media the meeting will not be one held by the Onslow County Schools board. There will be no opportunity for public participation.

3 DAYS AGO