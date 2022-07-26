Baker set to sign CROWN Act

"This major victory for Boston protects our authority to serve our residents with the greatest needs.”. Boston’s years-long effort to rebuild the bridge to Long Island got a helpful push Monday when the state’s highest court ruled in favor of the city in its fight with Quincy over the project.
The Supreme Judicial Court recently ruled in favor of Boston in the fight over the bridge. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court gave Boston a win this week in its efforts to rebuild the Long Island bridge. The rebuilding of the bridge has been delayed since 2018 because of the ongoing legal battle with Quincy, which has sought for years to block the project.
