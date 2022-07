YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on charges he shot a 15-year-old girl in the back last week. Christopher Sherman was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force at a home in the 500 block of St. Louis Avenue. He is charged with four counts of felonious assault for a shooting Friday that wounded the girl.

