ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual Reality

EXCLUSIVE: SOBRsafe Launches Wearable Alcohol Monitoring Band In Partnership With North-Star Care

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOBR Safe, Inc SOBR launches an alcohol monitoring band for alcohol treatment programs, SOBRsure. What Happened? SOBR Safe, providers of game-changing alcohol monitoring solutions, launched SOBRsure, an alcohol monitoring band for alcohol treatment programs. SOBRsure will likely help accelerate intervention and improve recovery rates, potentially enhancing patient quality of...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Money

The Best Hospitals In America Right Now

There’s a good chance that at some point in your lifetime, either you or a loved one will require hospital care. Whether for the birth of a new child, a preventative test or a more serious health issue, your hospital stay is one of the most important investments you will ever make.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Associated Press

New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
The Independent

Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school

A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Sobr#The Band#Mental Health#Sobrsure
The Associated Press

New Research Reveals What Patients Really Think About Medical Providers and Practices

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Patients will seek out a new doctor that will make a better fit with factors such as timeliness, friendliness of the staff, and use of modern technology contributing to the overall experience, according to a new survey from practice technology leader ModMed and conducted by independent research firm OnePoll. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005170/en/ “New Research Reveals What Patients Really Think About Medical Providers and Practices” (Graphic: Business Wire)
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Primary care and family physicians argue for new, person-centered focus in patient-centered medical homes

As those in health care increasingly consider patient-centered medical homes an improvement for health care, two professors from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Drs. James W. Mold and F. Daniel Duffy, argue that patient-centered medical homes do not address the underlying problem facing our health system: a disease-oriented health model. They argue that for medical homes to deliver true person-centered care, physicians and their teams must fundamentally change the way they think about care by focusing more directly on the outcomes important to each patient, rather than on disease management alone.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Benzinga

Molecular Partners AG Investigation: Robbins LLP is Investigating Molecular Partners AG (MOLN) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating the officers and directors of Molecular Partners AG MOLN to determine whether they breached fiduciary duties or violates securities laws in connection with statements made in connection with the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") relating to the commercial prospects of the Company's drug candidates. Molecular Partners operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Roku Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Roku, Inc. ROKU today released second quarter 2022 results. Visit the Roku investor relations website to view the second quarter 2022 letter to shareholders. The company will host a webcast of its conference call to discuss the results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Roku investor relations website or directly from this link: https://go.roku.com/earnings. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available following the call.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Teladoc To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Teladoc Health, Inc. ("Teladoc" or the "Company") TDOC and reminds investors of the August 5, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Wellsheet Partners with athenahealth’s Marketplace Program to Improve EHR Productivity and Reduce Clinician Burnout

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Wellsheet, Inc., the company simplifying the clinician experience with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) with its predictive and customizable Smart EHR UI, today announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth ® Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers at large health systems, community health centers, and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) seeking to deliver better clinician experiences, care outcomes, and health equity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005380/en/ Wellsheet can be deployed on Epic and Cerner EHR systems in the inpatient setting in combination with athenahealth in the ambulatory setting, allowing for streamlined, interoperable deployment models for health systems with multiple EHRs. Wellsheet has provided these benefits to leading health systems with Cerner inpatient and athenahealth outpatient facilities. (Graphic: Business Wire)
HEALTH
Benzinga

EVERTEC Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. EVTC ("EVERTEC" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on July 28, 2022 to be paid on September 2, 2022 to stockholders of record as of August 8, 2022. EVERTEC's Board anticipates declaring this...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Copycat On BNB Chain Tanks 99% In $4.5M 'Soft Rug Pull'

Dogecoin DOGE/USD copycat Teddy Doge TEDDY/USD has orchestrated the latest DeFi rug pull, according to blockchain analytics firm PeckShield. What Happened: PeckShield alerted users that the Teddy Doge developers likely pulled off a “soft rugpull,” making off with $4.5 million worth of investor’s tokens. The price of TEDDY dropped 99.4% after the news made rounds.
MARKETS
pymnts.com

The Healthcare Conundrum: The Impact of Unexpected Patient Costs on Care

Inaccurate Cost Estimates Could Push 60% of Patients to Switch Providers. PYMNTS’ survey of 2,483 consumers reveals that surprise bills and poor cost estimates could cause six out of ten patients to switch healthcare providers for better payment experiences. The Healthcare Conundrum: The Impact of Unexpected Patient Costs on Care, a PYMNTS and Experian Health collaboration, explores the impact of healthcare costs on patient care and how providers can serve financially struggling patients.
HEALTH SERVICES
SuncoastPost

Lori Blondell DPT Website Launch – Personalized Physical Therapy for Your Best Life Here on the Suncoast

Do you have orthopedic, gait, balance, or pelvic floor conditions that you are seeking relief from? There is a new website launched recently that you need to look at HERE. Lori Blondell is a Doctor of Physical Therapy practicing here on the Suncoast, providing personalized solutions for various physical and age-related ailments to help everyone live their best lives possible.
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy