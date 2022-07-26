What does it mean to be a ‘cost-burdened’ renter?
DENVER ( KDVR ) — A bulk of Front Range renters are officially cost-burdened, according to U.S. Census figures.
In 2020, at least half of renters paid more than 30% of their income on rent in Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder and Jefferson counties. Thirty percent is the recommended threshold for housing expenses. A household paying more is considered cost-burdened.These counties have the most unsheltered people
Counties with the highest shares of cost-burdened renters include Lake County (63%), Boulder County (55%), Custer County (54%), Park County (54%) and Adams County (54%).
While Denver County itself does not have the highest share of cost-burdened renters, it does have one of the higher shares of renters who are severely cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than 50% of their income on rent.
Twenty-one percent of Denver renters meet this threshold, along with 23% of Adams County, 24% of Arapahoe County, 24% of Jefferson County and 31% of Boulder County.
