What does it mean to be a ‘cost-burdened’ renter?

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A bulk of Front Range renters are officially cost-burdened, according to U.S. Census figures.

In 2020, at least half of renters paid more than 30% of their income on rent in Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder and Jefferson counties. Thirty percent is the recommended threshold for housing expenses. A household paying more is considered cost-burdened.

Counties with the highest shares of cost-burdened renters include Lake County (63%), Boulder County (55%), Custer County (54%), Park County (54%) and Adams County (54%).

While Denver County itself does not have the highest share of cost-burdened renters, it does have one of the higher shares of renters who are severely cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than 50% of their income on rent.

Twenty-one percent of Denver renters meet this threshold, along with 23% of Adams County, 24% of Arapahoe County, 24% of Jefferson County and 31% of Boulder County.

