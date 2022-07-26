Brian Westbrook: 'Miles Sanders has to be the guy and carry us'

Philadelphia Eagles legendary running back Brian Westbrook has high expectations for fourth-year rusher Miles Sanders.

"For us to get to the place where we want to go with this football, Miles Sanders has to be the guy and he has to be able to carry us in a lot of different ways," Westbrook told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Tuesday, hours before the official start of 2022 Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp.

"I love Miles Sanders' skill set," Westbrook said. "I love what he's been able to do over the course of his time here in Philadelphia. I just want more from Miles. I see so much talent and things that he's able to do, I just want more. I think he has exceptional speed. We have seen the game breaking speed. We have seen his ability to run inside and outside over the last three years. We have seen his abiity to catch the ball in certain situations...Every time I speak to Miles, it's about, 'Hey man, you've gotta be that multidimensional running back who can catch the ball and run the ball, especially in today's NFL.'"

Sanders, a Pittsburgh native and 2019 second-round selection by the Eagles out of Penn State, has missed eight games over the last two seasons dealing with various hamstring, knee, and ankle injuries. In 12 games last season, Sanders somehow managed to not score a single touchdown.

"He has to be able to be healthy," Westbrook continued. "Miles has to get to that point where he can still play with some injury."

Westbrook, now 42, along with TV personality Lesley Van Arsdall, co-wrote a new children's book called The Mouse Who Played Football . The book is an inspiring story that encourages young readers to believe in themselves and make their unique differences their strengths, based on Westbrook’s own experiences of course.

50-percent of the proceeds from the book are going towards charity. Both Westrook and Van Arsdall will be at the Free Library of Philadelphia on August 4th at 12pm signing copies of the book.

