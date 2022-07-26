ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Sentencing delayed two weeks for Cape Coral mom found guilty in toddler's death

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15TMFs_0gtCPnwe00

Sentencing for a Cape Coral mother found guilty in the malnutrition death of her toddler son is on pause for two weeks to allow the Department of Corrections to complete a pre-sentence report.

Sheila O'Leary, 38, faced sentencing before Lee Circuit Judge Bruce J. Kyle on Monday.

She had been convicted June 28 of first-degree murder in the September 2019 death of 18-month-old Ezra O'Leary. She was also convicted of aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse, and two counts of child neglect.

However, the lack of the pre-sentence report ordered by Kyle and an application by O'Leary to replace her lawyer put the kibosh on the sentencing.

Trial request:Vegan mom convicted in toddler son's death seeks new trial; hearing set on sentencing date

Jury returns:Vegan Cape Coral mom found guilty in toddler son's 2019 malnutrition death

Homicide charges:Cape Coral parents facing homicide charges in starvation of toddler, neglect of two other children

The pre-sentence report, conducted by the Florida Department of Corrections, investigates the background of a person convicted of a crime before sentencing to check possible extenuating circumstances which could influence a sentence.

Because O'Leary is facing a possible life sentence, Kyle said the pre-sentence report was ordered. When asked the time frame for completion, Francine Donnorummo, Special Victims Unit chief at the State Attorney's Office, did not know.

"I assumed they would forward it," she told Kyle. "I'm really surprised that it was not completed."

Kyle then set 1:30 p.m., Aug. 8, for a new combined sentencing and motions hearing.

Earlier, after a brief delay to let O'Leary's attorney Lee Hollander to speak with his client, Kyle resumed the hearing, with the judge asking Hollander just what his client wanted.

"I've spoken with my client," Hollander told Kyle. "She would like new counsel. She would like new counsel, if she gets a new trial."

Hollander had filed a motion for a new trial citing "errors" in the proceedings that lead to O'Leary's June 28 conviction.

The situation was made more complicated because O'Leary applied, and was approved, to be represented by a new attorney. The difficulty was because she had not been told of the motion for a new trial when she made the application for a new attorney.

An attorney with the public defender's office said the application O'Leary filed was an "old" application but that it was approved by the Clerk of Court's office.

The judge explained what the Cape Coral resident faces.

"Ma'am, are you asking Mr. Hollander to withdraw at this time, he's filed motions for a new trial, which we've not heard?" Kyle said. "Of course, if you get new counsel those motions would be moot, would be stricken, you'd have to wait and see if your new counsel would think it's prudent to file them or not."

Kyle then swore-in the 38-year-old O'Leary and asked basic questions if she understood the proceedings and questioned why she wanted new counsel.

"I don't believe he spoke in my defense the way I wanted him to," she said.

Kyle again asked O'Leary, this time under oath, if she wanted a new attorney or to stay with Hollander under sentencing and the motion for a new trial could be determined.

"If I got a new trial I would want a different lawyer," she said, but added she would continue with Hollander "at this time."

Ezra's father, Ryan Patrick O'Leary, 33, remains in Lee County Jail and faces a trial on the same charges in August.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Mother accused of letting teen drive, resulting in fatal crash, listens to testimony of surviving children in court

A woman awaiting trial for child abuse after the death of her two children in an August car crash was in court on Thursday. Joyce Zamago is accused of letting her 14-year-old drive her car as she drank beer. A second vehicle crashed into the family car, killing two of her children, two girls ages 3 and 4, who were in the trunk area of the vehicle.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres man gets 15 year prison sentence for child’s death

A man was sentenced on Friday in connection to the death of a one-year-old child in Lehigh Acres in 2020. According to Lee County court documents, Rolando Olivarez, 31, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Olivarez pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child, a first-degree felony.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Murder#Violent Crime#Lee Circuit#Victims Unit
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man sentenced to over 7 years for crimes against children

A Cape Coral man has been found guilty and sentenced to more than seven years in prison for crimes against children. Michael Patrick Kenny, 55, was found guilty of lewd or lascivious battery and lewd or lascivious molestation on Tuesday. He was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison, followed by 15 years of sex offender probation.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples woman arrested for stealing checkbook, writing fraudulent checks

A woman from Naples has been arrested by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a checkbook from a mailbox and using it to write herself checks. The sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Belen Molina stole the checkbook from a mailbox in Naples between May 27 and June 1. The checkbook’s owner told deputies that his bank had contacted him and said several checks had been cashed from the checkbook.
PSki17

Lee County Patrol Blotter: 198 Arrested Week Ending 7/23

Lee County finally got a brief reprieve last week with the department recording 198 arrests according to public records. This also represents a significant decrease of 23.55% over the same period last year when officers recorded 259 arrests. The number still remains higher than neighboring Collier County, which saw only 141 arrests during the same week.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County deputies investigating related robberies at 2 7-Elevens

Lee County deputies are investigating two related robberies at separate 7-Elevens on Wednesday morning. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two separate crime scenes—one at a 7-Eleven located at 7-Eleven located at 11891 Palm Beach Blvd., near the intersection with SR-31, the other at a 7-Eleven located at 15261 Convenience Way, near Gladiolus Drive and Summerlin Road—are in fact connected robberies.
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; July 27

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres man sentenced to 30 years for 2020 murder

A 19-year-old man from Lehigh Acres has pled guilty and has been sentenced for the 2020 murder of an 18-year-old woman. On Monday, Raymundo Estrada pled guilty to charges of second-degree murder, attempted robbery, and shooting into an occupied conveyance. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and credited with the 608 days he has already spent behind bars.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
wtxl.com

Police: Boy threatened school shooting over Snapchat

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police say a 12-year-old boy threatened a school shooting over the Snapchat social media app. Cape Coral police say the boy lives in North Port and sent the message from an address within the city, which is why the department is involved in the investigation.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman sentenced for deadly DUI crash in Lehigh Acres in 2018

The woman responsible for driving under the influence and getting into a crash that left a man dead in Lehigh Acres in 2018 has been sentenced. On Tuesday, 47-year-old Brandi Hurd was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by two years probation for causing the crash that resulted in the death of 30-year-old Gibson Guillaume of Lehigh Acres.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy