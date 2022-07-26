What are the issues that most Iowans see as 'critical'?

Good morning.

What issue do the most Iowans see as critical ahead of November's midterm election?

Inflation tops the list, a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll found.

Sixty percent of Iowans say inflation is critical to them personally — the most among a dozen issues included in the poll. The next highest are abortion and gas prices, at 54%.

For each issue, respondents could choose whether the issue is “critical,” “important but not critical” or “not that important” to them personally — or volunteer a comment that they are not sure. Respondents were not limited on how many issues they could designate as critical.

But perceptions of importance among most issues vary significantly based on political party. For example: 71% of Republicans deem inflation as critical, as well as 62% of independents. But only 40% of Democrats do.

Meanwhile 70% of Democrats see abortion as a critical issue, as well as 55% of independents. But only 45% of Republicans say the same.

Majority disapprove of US Supreme Court

The latest poll has also found a majority of Iowans disapprove of the U.S. Supreme Court, the first test of the court's esteem since it eliminated the nationwide right to an abortion.

Iowans disapprove of the nation’s high court by a 10-percentage-point margin, the poll found. Forty-one percent of Iowans approve of the U.S. Supreme Court, while 51% disapprove and 8% are not sure.

More on that poll below.

