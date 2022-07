COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A day at the Ohio State Fair can be pricey for visiting families, but this year, vendors may be the ones bearing the brunt of costs. Some vendors at this year’s fair — many of whom are operating all-day-long on generator power or diesel — said they are paying triple what they did in 2019, largely due to increased fuel costs to get to the fair and the rising price of materials required for their products.

