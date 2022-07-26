ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

Midland County Fair releases mobile app

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland County Fair has announced a new way for people to experience this year’s fair through a fun and easy mobile app. From an interactive map to buying tickets, the Fair App will allow people to have an easy way of accessing all that the Midland County Fair has to offer right on their phones.

Kasey Kelly the Midland County Fair’s Executive Director said in a recent news release that the app is unlike any other mobile app designed for an event as large as the Midland County Fair.

“Very few county fairs have an app. But what’s special about Fair APP is you can buy tickets to avoid the lines, see live streams of the petting zoo, put the things you want to do in your personal favorites section, and participate in the vendor trail to win prizes over the course of the weekend. It is truly amazing,” said Kelly.

The Fair App features an interactive map that shows where events and activities are taking place on the grounds of the Midland County Fair.

John James of MODE Communications, the app developer shared that the app was designed to make things simple for the user to understand.

“Unlike most apps, Fair APP doesn’t require that you download the app from the apple or Google play stores, you simply visit and save the icon to your home screen where all your other apps are. That’s it.” said James.

Executive Director of Midland County Fair, Kasey Kelly went on to say “It’s like having a Fair concierge right in your pocket,”

According to the news release, the first 100 people to register on Fair App will receive 2 free tickets to the Midland County Fair.

For access to the Fair App, click here.

The Midland County Fair will be held August 25-28, 2022, at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena. The Fair will feature an impressive lineup of talent including Jason Borland and the Stragglers on Friday night and a surprise Saturday lineup to be announced on August 1, 2022.

