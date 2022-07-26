Thomas Beyer

(Cedar Mills MN-) The Meeker County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a man found in a car northwest of Cedar Mills. They say at 6:11 a.m. Monday morning they received a report of a deceased male in a vehicle that was parked alongside the road in the 61000 block of 620th Avenue in Greenleaf Township. Meeker County Deputies and Detectives responded to the scene. The male was identified as 39-year-old Jason Sutter of Hutchinson. Sutter was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Also assisting at the scene was the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

HUTCHINSON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO