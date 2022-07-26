Thomas Beyer

(Litchfield MN-) A Glencoe man is in the Meeker County Jail after allegedly making threats with a hand gun Sunday morning. The sheriff's department says 20-year-old Noe Hernandez faces charges of Terroristic Threats. At 2:19 a.m. Sunday deputies investigated a report of several vehicles doing burnouts on 215th Street in Greenleaf Township, south of Litchfield. Deputies found out about a confrontation in which someone, later believed to be Hernandez, was involved in a confrontation, flashed a handgun, and threatened to "shoot up the place." An arrest warrant was issued and Hernandez was apprehended Monday, and now awaits arraignment in Meeker County District Court.
