Willmar, MN

Thomas Beyer

By LPeterson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas (Tom) Edwin Beyer passed away on July 23, at Hennepin County Medical Center due to complications from a stroke caused by cerebral amyloid angiopathy. He was 64 years old and leaves behind a legacy of service, wrestling and family. A celebration of life service will be held on...

Glencoe man hurt in crash near Buffalo Lake

(Buffalo Lake MN-) A Glencoe man is hospitalized after a one vehicle crash in Renville County Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office says at approximately 06:27 A.M., they received a call reporting a one vehicle crash on County Road 20, approximately 3/4 mile south of 840th Ave, about 10 miles northeast of Buffalo Lake. A car driven by 20 year old Jordan Breyer of Glencoe, was traveling northbound on County Road 20 when it went off the roadway and hit a field approach. Breyer sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Hutchinson Health.
GLENCOE, MN
Only four applicants for job opening at Willmar Police Department

(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says it's alarming how few applicants they have had for an opening in the Willmar Police Department.... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Felt says the number of people getting into law enforcement as a career has plummeted... Your browser does...
WILLMAR, MN
"The Wall That Heals" begins four-day run in Winsted Thursday

(Winsted MN-) The 'Wall That Heals' national tour makes a stop in Winsted today. The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center. Officials say the 27th season began in March and visits 29 communities during the year....
WINSTED, MN
Hutchinson man seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Alexandria

(Alexandria MN-) A Hutchinson man suffered life-threatening injuries yesterday in a motorcycle crash near Alexandria. The state patrol says shortly before 7 p.m. 36-year-old Eric Tonn was riding eastbound on I-94 in Moe Township when he crashed. Tonn is being treated for his injuries at Hennepin County Medical Center.
HUTCHINSON, MN
2022 Olivia Corn Capital Days

Hide & Seek Corn Token Hunt - clues at 7:45 am on Big Country 100.1 FM. All clues posted at the Renville Co. Register Office. Claim prize at Olivia City Hall, if after-hours, leave message 523-2361. Monday, July 25. 5:30pm Outdoor Worship Service. Tuesday, July 26. 2 to 4 pm:...
OLIVIA, MN
Body of Hutchinson man found in car near Cedar Mills

(Cedar Mills MN-) The Meeker County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a man found in a car northwest of Cedar Mills. They say at 6:11 a.m. Monday morning they received a report of a deceased male in a vehicle that was parked alongside the road in the 61000 block of 620th Avenue in Greenleaf Township. Meeker County Deputies and Detectives responded to the scene. The male was identified as 39-year-old Jason Sutter of Hutchinson. Sutter was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Also assisting at the scene was the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).
HUTCHINSON, MN
Corn Capital Days hosts Pie and Ice Cream Social Tuesday

(Olivia MN-) Olivia's Corn Capital Days continues today with the first clue for the Corn Token Hunt being announced on 100.1 Big Country. There's a pie and ice cream social and silent auction for Walk in The Park at Traditions from 2 to 4 p.m. And the Splash and Dash Kid's Triathlon takes place at The BOLD pool at 4, pre-registration starts at 430. Events will be taking place in Olivia all week, culminating with the street dance Friday, corn feed, Corn Lympics and big Grand Day Parade on Saturday. For a complete schedule of Corn Capital Days fun, go to https://olivia.mn.us/corn-capital/
OLIVIA, MN
Glencoe man arrested for threats with a handgun

(Litchfield MN-) A Glencoe man is in the Meeker County Jail after allegedly making threats with a hand gun Sunday morning. The sheriff's department says 20-year-old Noe Hernandez faces charges of Terroristic Threats. At 2:19 a.m. Sunday deputies investigated a report of several vehicles doing burnouts on 215th Street in Greenleaf Township, south of Litchfield. Deputies found out about a confrontation in which someone, later believed to be Hernandez, was involved in a confrontation, flashed a handgun, and threatened to "shoot up the place." An arrest warrant was issued and Hernandez was apprehended Monday, and now awaits arraignment in Meeker County District Court.
GLENCOE, MN
Willmar man charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide after fatal crash Sunday

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man made his first appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court Tuesday on charges accusing him of driving drunk and killing a Willmar woman in a crash Sunday morning. 18-year-old Daniel Lohse is charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide, Criminal Vehicular Operation, DWI and Underage Drinking. He appeared before Judge Stephanie Beckman and unconditional bail was set at 250,000 dollars. His next court date was set for August 3rd.
WILLMAR, MN

