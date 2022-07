When it comes to the world's climate, in the past decade, Earth keeps sending us its summer siren's call. Annually, it's mostly been a case of heeding the heat, and repeat. According to NASA, nineteen of the hottest years have occurred since 2000, with 2016 and 2020 tied for the hottest ever on record. This summer is already making worldwide headlines, with the UK scorching beyond 40 degrees Celsius (104.5 Fahrenheit) for the first time ever.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO