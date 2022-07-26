ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Why the Dutch keep holding to the image of Black Pete

By Leiden University
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalogous to Santa Klaus in the West, every December, the saint Sinterklaas brings gifts to the good children in the Netherlands. However, the latter is not assisted by a Christmas elf, but by what appears as a 'devilish' helper called Black Pete. Even though Pete's face is said to...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Miners unearth pink diamond believed to be largest seen in 300 years

Miners in Angola have unearthed a rare pure pink diamond that is believed to be the largest found in 300 years, the Australian site operator announced Wednesday. A 170 carat pink diamond—dubbed The Lulo Rose—was discovered at Lulo mine in the country's diamond-rich northeast and is among the largest pink diamonds ever found, the Lucapa Diamond Company said in a statement to investors.
WORLD
Phys.org

Introduced donkeys and indigenous pumas are helping to resurrect extinct food webs in Death Valley

Around 12,000 years ago, a diversity of horses and their kin (known as equids) roamed North and South America. These animals were hunted by large, mythical-sounding, now-extinct predators, such as saber-toothed cats and dire wolves. In a geologic heartbeat, these animals went extinct, likely due to impacts from early humans. Today, however, two species of introduced equid–domestic horses and donkeys–have established thriving populations in North America. These populations are thought to lack predators capable of hunting them, which is one reason that many conservationists consider them to be unwanted pests and why the federal government spends millions of dollars annually removing them from the wild.
ANIMALS
BBC

Racism evident behind some US social media

In the decades since the civil rights movement helped end segregation in the US, openly racist language has largely disappeared from public discourse. Yet the re-election of America's first black president on November 6 sparked an ugly outburst by some students at the University of Mississippi in Oxford. Racial slurs...
SOCIETY
Footwear News

Amazon Sues More Than 10,000 Facebook Groups Suspected of Soliciting Fake Product Reviews

Click here to read the full article. Amazon is hoping to fight back against suspected fake consumer reviews on social media. In a new lawsuit filed on Tuesday in King County Superior Court in Seattle, the e-commerce giant is accusing administrators of more than 10,000 Facebook groups of “attempting to orchestrate fake reviews on Amazon in exchange for money or free products.” According to Amazon, these groups are set up to “recruit” individuals willing to post incentivized and misleading reviews on Amazon’s stores in the U.S., the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan. One of the groups, “Amazon Product Review,” had more...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Dutch People#Racism#Caribbean#The Leiden University
Los Angeles Times

Facebook is in trouble. Its escape plan: Turn into TikTok

Aging tech products often suffer from what’s known as feature creep: excessive complexity caused by the accretion of bells and whistles over the years. Log into Facebook (launched in 2004) or Instagram (launched in 2010) these days and every available pixel seems to offer up a different feature, function, tool or interface, many of them cloned from newer, buzzier competitors.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Phys.org

China, Vietnam, and Indonesia among fastest-growing countries for coming decade

China, Vietnam, Uganda, Indonesia, and India are projected to be among the fastest-growing economies to 2030. That is the conclusion of researchers at the Growth Lab at Harvard University who presented new growth projections in The Atlas of Economic Complexity. The release provides the first detailed look at 2020 trade data, including major disruptions to tourism and transport vehicle exports from the global pandemic. As the effects of the pandemic dissipate, long-term growth is projected to take off between Asia, Eastern Europe, and East Africa. China is expected to be the fastest growing economy per capita, even if the projection finds growth to be slowing from what the country achieved over the past decade. The research finds that countries that have diversified their production into more complex sectors, like Vietnam and China, are those who will experience the fastest growth in the coming decade.
WORLD
Phys.org

Plesiosaur fossils found in the Sahara suggest they weren't just marine animals

Fossils of small plesiosaurs, long-necked marine reptiles from the age of dinosaurs, have been found in a 100-million year old river system that is now Morocco's Sahara Desert. This discovery suggests some species of plesiosaur, traditionally thought to be sea creatures, may have lived in freshwater. Plesiosaurs, first found in...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
Phys.org

Russia says it is leaving the International Space Station program. What does that mean?

Russia will withdraw from the International Space Station project after 2024 to focus on forming its own space station, the head of the Russian space agency said Tuesday. The announcement, given by Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov, reflects the further disintegration of relations between the U.S. and Russia. The two nations have partnered with Japan, Canada and other European countries on the project for nearly 30 years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

City life or farm life? When elephants adapt to different human development

The movement of elephants through wildlife corridors is directly impacted by differing forms of human pressures and development, new research by Elephants Without Borders (EWB) and Radboud University shows. Their study, published today in Frontiers in Conservation, is the first that takes an in-depth look at how varying land use affects elephants and their use of wildlife corridors.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

How digital religion is shaping spirituality among millennials

The growing trend of digital religion among US and Canadian millennials mostly complements, not substitutes, in-person participation in organized religion, a new study found. As digital forms of communication increased, many in the religious community saw an opportunity to stem the tide of secularization in North America. The study by University of Waterloo sociology professor Sarah Wilkins-Laflamme explores if digital technologies facilitate a 'spiritual revolution' and if they provide important spiritual and religious spaces for new segments of the population removed from more conventional forms of organized religion.
RELIGION
Phys.org

Oldest DNA from domesticated American horse lends credence to shipwreck folklore

An abandoned Caribbean colony unearthed centuries after it had been forgotten and a case of mistaken identity in the archaeological record have conspired to rewrite the history of a barrier island off the Virginia and Maryland coasts. These seemingly unrelated threads were woven together when Nicolas Delsol, a postdoctoral researcher...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Exploring the origin of 'black widow' pulsars

Ph.D. candidate GUO Yunlang and Prof. WANG Bo from the Yunnan Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences investigated the formation of black widow pulsars through ultracompact X-ray binaries (UCXBs) with He star companions. This work was published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. Millisecond pulsars (MSPs) are...
ASTRONOMY
US News and World Report

In a 3rd Test, Facebook Still Fails to Block Hate Speech

Facebook is letting violent hate speech slip through its controls in Kenya as it has in other countries, according to a new report from the nonprofit groups Global Witness and Foxglove. It is the third such test of Facebook's ability to detect hateful language — either via artificial intelligence or...
INTERNET
MSNBC

Meta doubles down on mind control economy with Instagram changes

If you’ve been on social media in recent weeks, you’ve likely heard or seen gripes about changes tech giant Meta made to its platforms Instagram and Facebook. Specifically, users are quite upset about changes that make it less likely they'll see posts from friends and family on their news feeds, and more likely they'll see content made by strangers. The latter content is recommended to users based on an algorithm.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

DealCart is focused on price-conscious Pakistani consumers

Founded by Haider Raza and Ammar Naveed, DealCart wants to address the low usage of e-commerce among middle and lower-income segments in Pakistan, even though more and more people have access to smartphones and the internet. DealCart allows users to buy in groups and share deals through WhatsApp and other...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy