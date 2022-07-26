Flash Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison; Monroe; St. Clair FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MADISON, NORTHWESTERN MONROE AND NORTHERN SAINT CLAIR COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS AND SOUTH CENTRAL SAINT LOUIS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI At 654 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Belleville, Granite City, O`Fallon, East St. Louis, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Arnold, Fairview Heights, Swansea, Glen Carbon, Shiloh, Highland, Troy, Waterloo, Columbia, Sunset Hills, Maryville, Mascoutah, Valley Park and Pontoon Beach. This includes the following State Parks Castlewood State Park and Mastodon Historic Site. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Illinois between exits 9 and 23. Interstate 55 in Illinois near exit 23. Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 21 and 24. Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 269 and 274. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO