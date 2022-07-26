Loudonville-Perrysville School Board discusses facilities, personnel at work session

LOUDONVILLE - The Loudonville-Perrysville Board of Education spent 90 minutes discussing mostly facilities and personnel at a work session held Monday, July 25.

Facilities talk centered on quality of space available and new demands for space.

“We have more need for space where counselors and intervention specialists can meet, one on one and in privacy, with students,” Superintendent Catherine Puster told the board.

The need for space is most pressing at the R.F. McMullen School (grades K-3), where Principal Carol Allerding said she could use a modular unit on her building grounds to provide additional space for one-on-one teaching.

“We have terrific programs that really benefit our kids, but we need places to put them,” Allerding said.

The school district already has three modular units in place at the high school, but they’ve been in place for a decade and are suffering from age issues, along with formation of mold in some places.

“The modulars attract moisture and that moisture can cause mold,” High School Principal Chrissy Butts said.

Modulars installed at Loudonville High School in 2012

The modulars were installed at the high school in 2012, after the board voted to close the Perrysville Junior High School and place grades 7-8 at the high school. Each unit has space for two classrooms, but today only three of these spaces are used for classroom, with others used as a meeting room for individual education plan consultation, one for a conference room, and the third for items stored during the COVID pandemic to make room for more space between student desks.

“They were also used when we got them,” Board President John Carroll said.

‘Replacing them would cost $90,000 per unit, board member Dave Hunter said.

“That’s expensive, but if we have mold in the units, getting rid of it is an expensive process too,” Board member Bruce Davis said.

“There is a lot more expense heating an older building like the Budd School (which will be 100 in 2024) than a new building,” Hunter added.

The board didn’t quite suggest building a new school, but reference was made to the Ohio School Facilities Commission (OSFC) and its process to fund school building projects.

“With Budd 100 years old, I think it would be reasonable to discuss replacing it,” Board Member John Temple said.

Tom Lavinder, former L-P superintendent and a former member of the Ashland City School; Board attending the meeting as a member of the Loudonville-Perrysville School Foundation, said L-P was at an advantage in one respect.

“You own property for expansion, which most school districts do not,” he said. “That puts you past a costly and politically controversial decision.”

“Our problem is difficult,” Hunter said. “We have building needs right now, but it we looked at a new building project, we are four or five years away from completion.”

Lavinder suggested the board get in contact with architects familiar with school buildings to evaluate the district’s building issues and suggest possible solutions.

Board Member Judy Briggs, meanwhile, requested Puster to make arrangements for the board to tour the facilities across the district prior to future board meetings.

Puster said she will include the school bus garage as part of those tours, noting that building has aging issues, including dirt floors and bays not as long as contemporary buses.

She also reported needs to resurface the tennis courts at the high school. The district maintenance department is researching this project.

Board discusses exit survey from the nine teachers who left the district

Discussion on personnel centered on an exit survey conducted with the nine teachers who left the district at the close of school.

The survey showed that a major reason for teacher departure is the teachers finding a job closer to their home. Athletic Director Tyler Bates noted that “it is difficult to find teachers to volunteer at athletic events because two thirds of them live outside the school district.”

The survey also reflected national trends. “A lot of teachers are leaving the field,” Puster said. “Two of them are getting out of education altogether. This is a nationwide issue. In Florida, as of this month there are over 9,000 teaching vacancies statewide.

“Fortunately, our administration, with some extraordinary effort, has been able to fill all of our vacancies, I think with some outstanding new candidates,” she said. “I look forward to the upcoming school year.”

Board Members Carroll and Hunter expressed concern with a comment from some of the exit interviews on “poor communications,” and a “lack of support,” between the board and administration, and teachers.

“I hope the district can move forward and make changes to make it an environment where teachers love to work with a supportive board and administration,” one comment from an exit interview read.

“We will try to remedy these shortcomings,” Puster said.

Puster also advised the board of a new state initiative, called MTSS (for Multi-Tiered Systems of Support) will be implemented in the new school year which will attempt to link academic improvement with good behavior. “Through it, we will focus on the behavior component through staff training,” the superintendent said.

The board closed the meeting in executive session called to review negotiations with teachers. No action, other than adjournment, was taken at the close of the session.