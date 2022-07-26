ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Knoxville wins 2-0, earns spot in Southern Conference Championship

By Brian Gabriel Canever
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
2 days ago
 2 days ago
One Knoxville head coach Mark McKeever smiled as his team walked off the field at West High School Sunday night.

With two splendid goals from forwards Lukas Sunesson and Stephen Afrifa, the home side defeated West Virginia United (10-4-2) to earn a spot in the USL League Two’s Southern Conference championship. That game, along with the league’s national semifinal between the winners of the Southern and Eastern conferences, will be played next weekend at Austin-East High School.

“I’m just buzzing for these lads right now,” McKeever said.

One Knoxville (13-2-1) outshot the visitors 16-1 and owned the bulk of possession and goalscoring threats. McKeever’s team played as if it had no pressure on its shoulders against a West Virginia United side on a high after beating top-seeded Nona FC 2-1 on Friday night.

Much of that was thanks to a rotation that saw five fresh players, including three who were not even in the squad for the 4-2 overtime win over Texas United, named to the starting 11. In a testament to the talent at the coaching staff’s disposal, center-back Finn McRobb and left wingback Moses Mensah were the only players to play the entirety of Friday’s conference quarterfinal and Sunday semifinal wins.

“The players that came in with fresh legs were incredible tonight,” McKeever said. “They had to be special tonight, and they all were.”

One of those players was Sunesson, a Swedish striker who was Marquette University’s first-ever MAC Hermann trophy semifinalist last year (the award given to the best male and female players in the country). Sunesson suffered an injury in the fall and was recovering from groin surgery when contacted by McKeever last December. He joined the team late and faced stiff competition from Afrifa and Sebastian Andreassen, currently the team’s top goalscorers, for a starting spot.

In the sixth minute, Sunesson swept away One Knoxville’s opening goal at the back post after a bicycle kick pass from McRobb inside the penalty box.

“The competition on this team is absolutely insane,” Sunesson said. “We have so many high-level players. All you can do is just bring your best and work your ass off. That's my mindset. Every chance I get in, run as much as possible but stay smart and humble. And when I get my chance, I try to do the best with it.”

Afrifa added the insurance goal in the 63rd minute. The Canadian, now with a team-leading 10 goals for the season, timed a perfect volley with his right foot off a 30-yard pass from Dutchman Diego Konincks.

In the conference championship this upcoming Friday, One Knoxville will face North Carolina Fusion U23. North Carolina — last year’s national finalists — advanced after defeating Asheville City 2-1. The team’s only loss in 2022 came in its final regular season game against West Virginia United.

The Southern Conference winner will face the Eastern Conference champion — that game will also be played Friday in Knoxville between the Long Island Rough Riders and Seacoast United Phantoms — in the national semifinal on Sunday.

“There are some special people working behind the scenes creating the magic for us. Then it’s our turn to show up on the field,” said McKeever about the effort made to host both the first and second weekends of postseason soccer. Against Texas United, One Knoxville counted 2,342 fans in attendance, breaking the record set in its inaugural match: a 2-1 loss to Asheville City, also played at Austin-East, where the club will have a chance at redemption in five days’ time.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child,” McKeever said. “Well, it takes a city to raise this baby. And we’re raising it.”

Brian Gabriel Canever is a soccer writer and co-host of the Knox Soccer Podcast.

